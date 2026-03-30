Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by devotees of Lord Hanuman across India. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman who is revered as a symbol of strength, devotion and unwavering faith. In 2026, there is confusion among devotees regarding whether Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 1 or April 2. Here is everything you need to know about the correct date, tithi timings, shubh muhurat, and significance.