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  • Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by devotees of Lord Hanuman across India. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman who is revered as a symbol of strength, devotion and unwavering faith. In 2026, there is confusion among devotees regarding whether Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 1 or April 2. Here is everything you need to know about the correct date, tithi timings, shubh muhurat, and significance.

Published By: Published: March 30, 2026 13:27:01 IST
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Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Correct Date
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Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Powerful Lord Hanuman Rituals for Love, Marriage and Wealth

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Correct Date

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 falls on April 2 as Purnima Tithi prevails at sunrise, making it the correct day for celebration.

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Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat
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Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins: April 1, 2026 – 03:49 PM
Purnima Tithi Ends: April 2, 2026 – 05:31 PM
Shubh Puja Time: Early morning during sunrise is considered highly auspicious
Abhijit Muhurat: Around midday (exact timing may vary by location)
Brahma Muhurat: Ideal for special prayers and Hanuman Chalisa path

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti
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Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the symbol of strength, devotion, and courage. He is known as a devoted follower of Lord Rama and is worshipped for protection from evil and negative energies. Devotees believe worshipping Hanuman brings peace, removes fear, and fulfills wishes.

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Powerful Rituals for Love and Marriage
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Powerful Rituals for Love and Marriage

Offer sindoor, chameli oil and red flowers to Lord Hanuman
Chant Hanuman Chalisa 11 or 21 times
Offer jaggery and gram (gur-chana) as prasad
Visit Hanuman temple and light a diya
These rituals are believed to remove obstacles in love and marriage

Rituals for Wealth and Success
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Rituals for Wealth and Success

Recite Bajrang Baan or Sundar Kand for financial stability
Donate food or clothes to the needy
Offer banana and boondi laddoo to Lord Hanuman
Keep fast (vrat) with full devotion
These practices are believed to bring prosperity and career growth

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Important Dos and Don’ts
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Important Dos and Don’ts

Wear clean red or saffron clothes during पूजा
Maintain purity and avoid non-vegetarian food
Do not consume alcohol or negative thoughts
Respect elders and help the needy
Avoid ego and anger on this sacred day

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