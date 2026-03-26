Happy Durga Ashtami 2026: 35+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status Ideas In Hindi and English to Share With Your Friends and Family

Durga Ashtami, one of the most powerful days of Chaitra Navratri, is dedicated to Maa Durga. Devotees worship the goddess for strength, protection, and positivity. Here are 5 clean slides with wishes, quotes, and messages you can easily share with your friends and family.