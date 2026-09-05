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India’s Miss World Queens: From Reita Faria to Manushi Chhillar, Meet the Women Who Made History From 1966 to 2017

India’s Miss World Queens: From Reita Faria to Manushi Chhillar, Meet the Women Who Made History From 1966 to 2017

There have been many successful winners of Miss World from India, and each of them has carved out her own niche even without winning the title. They have chosen different paths, including classical dancing, medicine, films, and social service, after becoming Miss World winners and have shone in their fields both in India and internationally. This article aims to analyse the achievements of these Miss World winners from India and their lives after the title. Beginning with the first Indian Miss World winner, Reita Faria, to the latest winner of the title, Manushi Chhillar, all of them are part of the true Miss World journey of India.

1/ 6 2017: Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar was the winner of Miss World in 2017 and brought glory to India once again after 17 years. Prior to becoming a beauty queen, she had been studying medicine at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat. Manushi Chhillar is a professional Kuchipudi dancer who received her training under the eminent dancers Raja and Radha Reddy and Kaushalya Reddy.

2/ 6 2000: Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra was winner of the Miss World crown in 2000 and gained popularity as one of India's top celebrities across the globe. With a versatile nature and multiple talents, including being an actress, singer, producer, and philanthropist, Priyanka has received the Padma Shri award and the National Film Award. Moreover, she has served as Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights at UNICEF. Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas.

4/ 6 1997: Diana Hayden Diana Hayden won the Miss World title in 1997 after having won the Femina Miss India title the same year. She comes from an Anglo-Indian family which engaged in the events business. Winning the Miss World title gave her the privilege of joining the number of Indian ladies who have ever brought the coveted international crown to their country.

6/ 6 1966: Reita Faria In 1966, Reita Faria broke the mould and became the first Indian lady to win a crown in an international beauty pageant. Unlike most beauty queens who took up modelling or acting, she decided to pursue a medical career instead. She put all of her effort into studying and became a doctor in time. Reita currently lives with her husband, David Powell, in Dublin.

There have been many successful winners of Miss World from India, and each of them has carved out her own niche even without winning the title. They have chosen different paths, including classical dancing, medicine, films, and social service, after becoming Miss World winners and have shone in their fields both in India and internationally. This article aims to analyse the achievements of these Miss World winners from India and their lives after the title. Beginning with the first Indian Miss World winner, Reita Faria, to the latest winner of the title, Manushi Chhillar, all of them are the true Miss World journey of India.