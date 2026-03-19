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  • Navratri 2026: Best Gifts For Kanjak Puja On Ashtami & Navmi

Navratri 2026: Best Gifts For Kanjak Puja On Ashtami & Navmi

Little girls receive the princess treatment during Navratri celebrations! Do you know why? They are considered as forms of Goddess Durga. During kanjak puja, they are offered thoughtful gifts along with prasad, which is believed to bring blessings. Here is a list of 6 creative and perfect gift ideas for Kanjak Puja this year that are sure to bring a big smile on their faces!

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 17:07:37 IST
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Stationary Kits
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Navratri 2026: Best Gifts For Kanjak Puja On Ashtami & Navmi

Stationary Kits

You can bring pencils, sketch pens, notebooks and collectible erasers. These are useful as well as appreciated by kids.

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Hair Accessories
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Hair Accessories

You could bring cute bands, clips and ribbons for girls. These are affordable yet delightful gifts. These add charm to their daily look.

Water Bottles
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Water Bottles

Giving water bottles to kids is a thoughtful idea. Bring colorful, lightweight bottles with attractive prints to make children happy.

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Lunch Boxes
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Lunch Boxes

Kids adore small, fun-designed tiffins. These are perfect for school and easy to clean. These combine utility with a sweet gesture.

Sweets and Chocolates
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Sweets and Chocolates

Give toffees, chocolates or ladoos to add sweetness to this festive day. These can also be packed with the prasad.

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Small toys
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Small toys

Give affordable puzzles, dolls or cars. These keep kids happy and entertained. This is a cheerful gift option and easy to find in bulk for distribution.

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