Why Your Scalp Feels Extra Oily In Monsoon And 7 Ways To Manage It

Have you ever washed your hair in the morning, and then later, by evening, your scalp is still looking oily, kind of greasy? It feels weird because you did your usual routine and still it happens more often during monsoon season. The rainy weather brings high humidity, sweat, and sometimes even more oil production. So your scalp ends up feeling sticky, not just slightly, even though you tried to keep everything normal.

During the rainy season, the moisture in the air basically climbs. That humid weather can make you sweat more, while the natural oils from your scalp also start mixing with sweat, dust, dirt, and whatever hair products you used. Over time this kind of buildup can make the hair roots look greasy fast. It may even trigger itching or that uncomfortable, tense feeling on the scalp.

So, why does your scalp turn extra oily in the monsoon, and what can you do about it? Here are seven simple ways to manage a greasy scalp during the rainy season.