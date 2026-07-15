Why Your Scalp Feels Extra Oily In Monsoon And 7 Ways To Manage It
Have you ever washed your hair in the morning, and then later, by evening, your scalp is still looking oily, kind of greasy? It feels weird because you did your usual routine and still it happens more often during monsoon season. The rainy weather brings high humidity, sweat, and sometimes even more oil production. So your scalp ends up feeling sticky, not just slightly, even though you tried to keep everything normal.
During the rainy season, the moisture in the air basically climbs. That humid weather can make you sweat more, while the natural oils from your scalp also start mixing with sweat, dust, dirt, and whatever hair products you used. Over time this kind of buildup can make the hair roots look greasy fast. It may even trigger itching or that uncomfortable, tense feeling on the scalp.
So, why does your scalp turn extra oily in the monsoon, and what can you do about it? Here are seven simple ways to manage a greasy scalp during the rainy season.
Why Does Your Scalp Get Oily During Monsoon?
Humidity is one of the main reasons your scalp may feel a bit oilier during the monsoon season. Your scalp naturally produces sebum, that oily stuff that helps protect skin and hair. But when the weather stays humid, and you start sweating more ,that same oil can build up faster. So even without doing much, your scalp feels greasy much sooner than you’d expect.
Wash Your Hair Regularly
If your scalp becomes oily quickly, washing your hair regularly can help remove excess oil, sweat and dirt. You do not have to wait until your hair becomes extremely greasy before washing it.
Avoid Applying Conditioner On The Scalp
Conditioner is mainly meant for the lengths and ends of your hair. Applying a heavy conditioner directly to the scalp can make your roots look greasy and flat.
Never Tie Wet Hair
Tying your hair while it is still wet can trap moisture close to the scalp. During humid weather, this can make your scalp feel sticky and uncomfortable.
Keep Your Hairbrush And Pillowcase Clean
Oil, sweat and hair products can collect on your hairbrush and pillowcase. Using an unclean brush or sleeping on the same pillowcase for several days may transfer oil and dirt back to your hair.
Avoid Touching Your Hair Too Often
Many people have a habit of constantly touching, adjusting or running their fingers through their hair. Oil and dirt from your hands can easily transfer to your scalp and hair.
Limit Heavy Hair Oils And Styling Products
Applying too much hair oil, serum, gel or styling cream can cause product buildup on the scalp. During monsoon, the humid weather may make this buildup feel even heavier.
Keep Your Scalp Dry After Getting Wet In Rain
Rainwater can leave your scalp wet for a long time. If you get caught in the rain, do not leave your hair damp for several hours.