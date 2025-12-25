LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump ashes Bus Fire
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Lights, Feasts & Fireworks: How People Around the World Are Celebrating Christmas 2025 | Stunning Photos Inside

Lights, Feasts & Fireworks: How People Around the World Are Celebrating Christmas 2025 | Stunning Photos Inside

Christmas 2025 is being celebrated in grand style across the globe, with cities lighting up and families coming together for festive feats, spectacular fireworks illuminating the night sky.

Published By: Published: December 25, 2025 14:48:43 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Christmas 2025 Photos
1/7

Christmas 2025 Photos

From midnight prayers and traditional churches services to street parties, decorated homes, and cultural festivities, check stunning visuals.

You Might Be Interested In
Christmas 2025: Pope Celebration
2/7

Christmas 2025: Pope Celebration

Pope Francismarked the start of Christmas at the Vatican by cautioning that it is impossible to celebrate the birth of Jesus without concern for the poor.

Christmas 2025: Bengaluru Celebration
3/7

Christmas 2025: Bengaluru Celebration

People are marking Christmas by coming together across the city to celebrate the festive occasion.

You Might Be Interested In
Christmas 2025: Festive Glow
4/7

Christmas 2025: Festive Glow

Christmas 2025 brought a festive glow to Bengaluru, as the city embraced the holiday spirit with illuminated streets, bustling markets, and joyful gatherings.

Christmas 2025: London
5/7

Christmas 2025: London

Christmas 2025 transformed London into a festive spectacle, with dazzling lights, bustling Christmas markets, and seasonal cheer filling the city.

Christmas 2025: Delhi
6/7

Christmas 2025: Delhi

Large numbers of devotees gathered at churches in Delhi for special mass prayers.

You Might Be Interested In
Christmas 2025: Mumbai
7/7

Christmas 2025: Mumbai

Children in Mumbai are celebrating the festival with great excitement and joy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS