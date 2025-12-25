Lights, Feasts & Fireworks: How People Around the World Are Celebrating Christmas 2025 | Stunning Photos Inside
Christmas 2025 is being celebrated in grand style across the globe, with cities lighting up and families coming together for festive feats, spectacular fireworks illuminating the night sky.
Christmas 2025 Photos
From midnight prayers and traditional churches services to street parties, decorated homes, and cultural festivities, check stunning visuals.
Christmas 2025: Pope Celebration
Pope Francismarked the start of Christmas at the Vatican by cautioning that it is impossible to celebrate the birth of Jesus without concern for the poor.
Christmas 2025: Bengaluru Celebration
People are marking Christmas by coming together across the city to celebrate the festive occasion.
Christmas 2025: Festive Glow
Christmas 2025 brought a festive glow to Bengaluru, as the city embraced the holiday spirit with illuminated streets, bustling markets, and joyful gatherings.
Christmas 2025: London
Christmas 2025 transformed London into a festive spectacle, with dazzling lights, bustling Christmas markets, and seasonal cheer filling the city.
Christmas 2025: Delhi
Large numbers of devotees gathered at churches in Delhi for special mass prayers.
Christmas 2025: Mumbai
Children in Mumbai are celebrating the festival with great excitement and joy.