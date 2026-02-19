LIVE TV
  Lil Poppa Cause of Death: How Did 25-Year-Old Jacksonville Rapper Die? 7 Days After Dropping New Song 'Out of Town Bae'

Lil Poppa Cause of Death: How Did 25-Year-Old Jacksonville Rapper Die? 7 Days After Dropping New Song ‘Out of Town Bae’

Lil Poppa, the well-known Jacksonville, Florida rapper, has passed away at the age of 25. According to TMZ, which cited the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia, the artist, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 11:23 am ET. 

Is Lil Poppa Dead?
1/4

Is Lil Poppa Dead?

Lil Poppa was pronounced dead at 11:23 am ET in Fulton County, Georgia. Fans are pouring tribute for the rapper, calling him a “Duval Legend” and a “voice for the voiceless.”

Lip Poppa Cause of Death
2/4
Photo: X

Lip Poppa Cause of Death

Lip Poppa’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed. While some fans have speculated online that the 25-year-old may have died by suicide, there has been no official confirmation.

Who Was Lil Poppa?
3/4

Who Was Lil Poppa?

Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler on March 18, 2000, Lil Poppa was a native of Jacksonville, Florida. Recognised for his emotionally charged lyrics and melodic trap style, he gained widespread attention with his Under Investigation mixtape series. He began rapping at his neighborhood church at the age of 12 and built a following through his Under Investigation mixtape series.

Lil Poppa Songs
4/4

Lil Poppa Songs

Just days before passing, Lil Poppa released the single “Out of Town Bae” on February 13, 2026. He was currently signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) in collaboration with Interscope Records.

