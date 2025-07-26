LIVE TV
  Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You're Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro

Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro

Shopping for lingerie is not just about picking something that looks cute, it’s more about getting the right fit, staying comfy, and finding a style that actually makes you feel good. You’re trying to get the perfect bra, some soft and breathable panties, or maybe something for sexy date night, but there are a lot of mistakes that can mess up your whole lingerie vibe.
These lingerie shopping tips are here to help you avoid that hustle and feel more confident, supported, and comfy in whatever you wear. Because trust me, knowing how to buy lingerie that sets the mood right is a total game-changer. 

1/8
1/8

Wearing the Wrong Bra Size

Most women don’t even know their real bra size—and that’s not your fault. Bra Sizing can be so confusing. Before buying new lingerie, try getting a proper bra fitting or using an online bra size calculator that actually works. Trust me, wearing the right bra size makes a huge difference in how comfy and confident you feel.

2/8
2/8

Ignoring Your Body Type

Your body’s got its own shape, curves, and vibe, so pick lingerie that will make you obsessed. Whether it’s high-waist panties, balconette bras, or soft bralettes, choosing styles that fit your body right makes a big difference in how comfy and confident you feel.

3/8
3/8

Buying Lingerie That’s Too Tight (or Too Loose)

Your lingerie should hug your body, not leave you in an awkward position. If it’s digging into your skin or slipping around, it’s the wrong fit. Trust me, comfortable lingerie that fits right makes all the difference.

4/8
4/8

Choosing Style Over Comfort

Yes, that lace teddy might look hot, but if it’s itchy, stiff, or poking you all day, you won’t wanna wear it. You should go for soft fabrics that feel good. Cute and comfy lingerie exists, you just gotta pick the right one that makes your body fall in love.

5/8
5/8

Not Trying Before Buying

What looks dreamy and catchy on the rack might feel totally off on your body. If possible, always try on lingerie before buying, or you can double-check return policies when shopping online. Finding your best bra style can take some hustle.

6/8
6/8

Forgetting About Everyday Wear

Don’t just fill your drawer with fancy sets, you won’t be wearing them every day. Stock up on everyday bras and seamless panties that actually get you through the week without any pain and awkwardness. T-shirt bras, high-waist underwear, and no-show panties can totally save your day.

7/8
7/8

Ignoring Fabric Quality

Cheap lace and those synthetic blends? They don’t last long and feel kind of scratchy too. Try to opt for breathable and comfy fabrics like cotton, bamboo or even silk mix, that make your body feel nice. Good quality lingerie makes all the difference in how it fits and lasts.

8/8
8/8

Disclamer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional fitting advice. Everyone's body is different, and what works for one person may not work for another.

Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro - Photo Gallery

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Lingerie Buying Mistakes You’re Probably Making And How to Fix Them Like a Pro - Photo Gallery

