Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon’s Vantara Wildlife Centre Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani | In Pictures
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Global football legend Lionel Messi paid a special visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre established by Anant Ambani. In keeping with its traditions rooted in Sanatana Dharma, the visit began with the seeking of blessings, reflecting a deep respect for nature and all living beings.
A Grand Welcome Rooted In Tradition
Lionel Messi was welcomed at Vantara with vibrant folk music, floral showers and a ceremonial aarti, marking the start of his visit in line with Sanatana Dharma’s reverence for nature and life.
Rituals, Prayers, And A Message Of Peace
The football icon took part in Maha Aarti, including Ambe Mata, Ganesh, Hanuman, and Shiv pujas, offering prayers for world peace, unity, and harmony with all living beings.
Touring Vantara’s Wildlife Conservation Ecosystem
Messi explored Vantara’s expansive rescue and rehabilitation facilities, home to big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles, and fostered young animals from across the world.
Up-Close With Endangered Species And Care Teams
From lions and tigers to reptiles and herbivores, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched habitats, witnessing specialised veterinary care, nutrition and conservation practices.
A Heartwarming Moment With Elephant Calf Maniklal
At the Elephant Care Centre, Messi shared a playful football enrichment activity with rescued calf Maniklal, creating one of the most memorable moments of his India visit.
A Legacy Of Compassion And Commitment
Moved by Vantara’s mission, Messi praised its work in animal welfare and conservation, calling the experience “truly beautiful” and expressing his desire to return and support the cause again.
