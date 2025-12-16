LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar French court stabbed IPL 2026 Auction ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon’s Vantara Wildlife Centre Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani | In Pictures

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Icon’s Vantara Wildlife Centre Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani | In Pictures

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Global football legend Lionel Messi paid a special visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre established by Anant Ambani. In keeping with its traditions rooted in Sanatana Dharma, the visit began with the seeking of blessings, reflecting a deep respect for nature and all living beings.

Published By: Published: December 16, 2025 23:35:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
A Grand Welcome Rooted In Tradition
1/7
A Grand Welcome Rooted In Tradition (Pic Credits: Instagram)

A Grand Welcome Rooted In Tradition

Lionel Messi was welcomed at Vantara with vibrant folk music, floral showers and a ceremonial aarti, marking the start of his visit in line with Sanatana Dharma’s reverence for nature and life.

Rituals, Prayers, And A Message Of Peace
2/7
Rituals, Prayers, And A Message Of Peace (Pic Credits: ANI)

Rituals, Prayers, And A Message Of Peace

The football icon took part in Maha Aarti, including Ambe Mata, Ganesh, Hanuman, and Shiv pujas, offering prayers for world peace, unity, and harmony with all living beings.

Touring Vantara’s Wildlife Conservation Ecosystem
3/7
Touring Vantara’s Wildlife Conservation Ecosystem (Pic Credits: ANI)

Touring Vantara’s Wildlife Conservation Ecosystem

Messi explored Vantara’s expansive rescue and rehabilitation facilities, home to big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles, and fostered young animals from across the world.

Up-Close With Endangered Species And Care Teams
4/7
Up-Close With Endangered Species And Care Teams (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Up-Close With Endangered Species And Care Teams

From lions and tigers to reptiles and herbivores, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched habitats, witnessing specialised veterinary care, nutrition and conservation practices.

A Heartwarming Moment With Elephant Calf Maniklal
5/7
A Heartwarming Moment With Elephant Calf Maniklal (Pic Credits: Instagram)

A Heartwarming Moment With Elephant Calf Maniklal

At the Elephant Care Centre, Messi shared a playful football enrichment activity with rescued calf Maniklal, creating one of the most memorable moments of his India visit.

A Legacy Of Compassion And Commitment
6/7
A Legacy Of Compassion And Commitment (Pic Credits: ANI)

A Legacy Of Compassion And Commitment

Moved by Vantara’s mission, Messi praised its work in animal welfare and conservation, calling the experience “truly beautiful” and expressing his desire to return and support the cause again.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS