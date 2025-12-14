Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Legend Meets These Cricketers And Bollywood Stars In Mumbai

Lionel Messi: After interacting with fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the GOAT India Tour reached Mumbai, bringing football icons Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul to the city. Thousands of sports enthusiasts thronged the iconic Wankhede Stadium for a glimpse of Messi. While a few lucky fans managed to meet the football legend in person, many others watched from the stands. The moment Messi arrived, the stadium echoed with loud chants of “Messi, Messi,” creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Here are some of the cricketers and Bollywood stars Lionel Messi met in Mumbai-