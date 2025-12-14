Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Legend Meets These Cricketers And Bollywood Stars In Mumbai
Lionel Messi: After interacting with fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the GOAT India Tour reached Mumbai, bringing football icons Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul to the city. Thousands of sports enthusiasts thronged the iconic Wankhede Stadium for a glimpse of Messi. While a few lucky fans managed to meet the football legend in person, many others watched from the stands. The moment Messi arrived, the stadium echoed with loud chants of “Messi, Messi,” creating an electrifying atmosphere.
Here are some of the cricketers and Bollywood stars Lionel Messi met in Mumbai-
Sachin Tendulkar
The cricket legend met Lionel Messi at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium and presented him with an Indian jersey, marking a rare meeting of two global sporting greats.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan met Lionel Messi in Mumbai along with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, making it one of the most heart-warming moments from the GOAT India Tour.
Tiger Shroff
Actor Tiger Shroff was seen greeting Messi at the event, sharing a brief interaction with the football superstar.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn attended the event with family members and met Messi during the Mumbai leg of the tour.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described meeting Lionel Messi as a special moment, calling the football legend an inspiration for millions across the world. He said Messi’s visit to Mumbai highlighted India’s growing connect with global sports icons and created excitement among fans across generations.
Amruta Fadnavis
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was also seen posing for photos with Messi during the event.
