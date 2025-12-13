Lionel Messi GOAT Tour 2025: Kolkata Edition In Photos
The football icon Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata to start his much anticipated GOAT India Tour, which was a celebration of his immense popularity, and the city’s thrilled fans welcomed him. The supporters’ influx to the airport and surrounding streets, where they were waving flags of Argentina and chanting his name, transformed the whole city into a jubilant atmosphere of football just right for Messi’s first public appearances.
Lionel Messi GOAT Tour 2025 Kicks Off
Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata to start his GOAT India Tour 2025.
Fans Go Crazy Over Lionel Messi's Arrival
Fans gathered at the airport and streets, waving flags and chanting slogans.
Historic Day For Kolkata
The Argentine superstar’s visit marks a major football event in India.
Security At Peak In Kolkata
Security was tightened to manage large crowds and ensure smooth transit.
Social Media Filled With Lionel Messi
Social media buzzed with photos and videos of Lionel Messi’s Kolkata welcome.