Lionel Messi India Tour: Shah Rukh Khan Set to Host Football Legend Messi in Kolkata on December 13
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that he will be meeting Argentine football icon Lionel Messi in Kolkata on December 13. Messi’s visit is expected to attract massive attention as he takes part in several major events in the city, including the unveiling of a statue in his honour and celebrations attended by prominent celebrities and local leaders.
Shah Rukh Khan to Meet Lionel Messi
Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the news of meeting Lionel Messi on X, writing, "This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’."
Lionel Messi India Tour Date
Lionel Messi is set to make his way to Kolkata on December 13, 2025, and fans are eagerly waiting for his arrival.
December 13, 2025: Kolkata and Hyderabad
December 14, 2025: Mumbai
December 15, 2025: New Delhi
Why Lionel Messi is Visitng Kolkata?
Lionel Messi will inaugurate the world’s largest statue of himself, a towering 70-foot behemoth located adjacent to the clock tower in Sribhumi. The statue is crafted using special fibre technology, has been built by artist Monty Pal and his 30 artist team.
Who Will Attend Event?
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and tennis player Leander Paes.