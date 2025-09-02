Lists Of US Presidents Who Have Received The Presidential Medal of Freedom: In Pics

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor.” Trump added that the date and venue will be shared later.

Hence, here’s the list of US Presidents who has been awarded ‘THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM’.