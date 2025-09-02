Lists Of US Presidents Who Have Received The Presidential Medal of Freedom: In Pics
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.
Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social. He wrote, “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor.” Trump added that the date and venue will be shared later.
Hence, here’s the list of US Presidents who has been awarded ‘THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM’.
1. John F. Kennedy - 1963
John Fitzgerald Kennedy, also known as JFK, was the 35th president of the US, serving from 1961 until his assassination in 1963.
2. Lyndon B. Johnson
Lyndon Baines Johnson, also known as LBJ, was the 36th president of the US, serving from 1963 to 1969. He became president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
3. Ronald Reagan
Ronald Wilson Reagan was an American politician, served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. He was also a famous actor.
4. Gerald Ford
Gerald Rudolph Ford Jr. was an American politician and lawyer who served as the 38th president of the United States from 1974 to 1977.
5. Jimmy Carter
James Earl Carter Jr. was an American politician and humanitarian who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.
6. George H. W. Bush
George Herbert Walker Bush was the 41st president of the United States, serving from 1989 to 1993. From Republican Party, he also served as the 43rd vice president under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1989.
7. Bill Clinton
William Jefferson Clinton, an American politician and lawyer, served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. A member of the Democratic Party, he earlier held office as Arkansas’s Attorney General from 1977 to 1979 and as the state’s Governor from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992.
8. Joe Biden
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., an American politician, served as the 46th President of the United States from 2021 to 2025. A Democrat, he represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009 and later became the 47th Vice President under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.