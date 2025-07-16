Literature And Leadership: Indian Politicians Who Have Influenced Society Through Books

Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murty, nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2024, is a celebrated author, philanthropist, and educator. As founder-chair of the Infosys Foundation, she has transformed social welfare initiatives in India. With over 40 books in English and Kannada—including novels, travelogues, and children’s literature—Murty’s uplifting stories promote values like compassion and hard work, earning her awards like the Padma Bhushan and Sahitya Akademi award.