LIVE | Nagaland 1 PM Dear Godavari Lottery Sambad Result Today 09-09-2025 (OUT): 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 09-09-2025 LIVE: the Nagaland State Lottery results of the Dear Godavari 1 PM, Dear Comet 6 PM, Dear Goose 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Godavari Bumper Lottery today.
Dear Godavari Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 75E 25011
Dear Godavari Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 07630, 12473, 25155, 33281, 41831, 48217, 57115, 71534, 76183, 99308
Dear Godavari Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0534, 1707, 2354, 3383, 4293, 5415, 6226, 6442, 6834, 8287
Dear Godavari Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1097, 1258, 3675, 5515, 5797, 7273, 7727, 9156, 9172, 9587
Dear Godavari Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0044, 1284, 2922, 3780, 4884, 5663, 6497, 7318, 7852, 8790
0413, 1361, 2983, 4114, 4973, 5837, 6501, 7340, 7986, 8829
0883, 1979, 3025, 4191, 5140, 5919, 6724, 7379, 8120, 9382
0901, 2178, 3205, 4227, 5266, 5985, 6738, 7422, 8304, 9532
0994, 2279, 3401, 4390, 5300, 6090, 6810, 7438, 8403, 9562
1106, 2276, 3644, 4491, 5316, 6388, 6954, 7615, 8638, 9864
1190, 2383, 3691, 4537, 5365, 6394, 6991, 7648, 8670, 9909
1209, 2503, 3759, 4811, 5493, 6487, 7249, 7650, 8695, 9928
1226, 2627, 3775, 4881, 5608, 6494, 7277, 7671, 8651, 9922
Dear Godavari Cons. Prize ₹1000/-
Winner's Ticket No: 25011 (all remaining series of 1st prize no.)
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.