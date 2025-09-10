LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 10-09-2025 (OUT): Check Complete Winners List in Pics – 1 Crore First Prize, 2nd prize, 3rd prize and more
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 09-09-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Godavari 1 PM, Dear Comet 6 PM, Dear Goose 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below. We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Indus Bumper Lottery today.
Dear Indus Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 75A 47161
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 26404, 41708, 47277, 48913, 54744, 60784, 69693, 73288, 79070, 91568
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 1072, 1119, 1160, 1225, 1295, 1683, 2322, 2411, 2993, 3147
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0012, 0040, 0709, 1854, 2611, 5959, 6988, 8340, 8985, 9732
Dear Indus Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0026, 0070, 0292, 0254, 0464, 0669, 0717, 0707, 0723, 0774,
0798, 0957, 1144, 1248, 1375, 1478, 1550, 1568, 1573, 1769,
1787, 1800, 1945, 2063, 2132, 2364, 2256, 2396, 2723, 3034,
3040, 3105, 3190, 3624, 3675, 3876, 4058, 4152, 4139, 4273,
4449, 4549, 4929, 4929, 5020, 5204, 5342, 5431, 5533, 5613,
5734, 5828, 5884, 5991, 6068, 6187, 6422, 6453, 6502, 6680,
6690, 6869, 6898, 6909, 7559, 7631, 7803, 7931, 8052, 8076,
8112, 8160, 8206, 8225, 8382, 8481, 8523, 8585, 8734, 8848,
8935, 8958, 8969, 8978, 9163, 9184, 9276, 9290, 9493, 9590,
9527, 9548, 9585, 9590, 9602, 9649, 9662, 9706, 9720, 9950
Dear Indus Cons. Prize ₹1000/-
Consolation Prize: ₹1,000/- for all tickets with the same number 47161 in other series
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.