Lohri 2026 Outfit Ideas for Women: Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor and More Festive Style Inspiration
Lohri 2026 is all about bold colors, rich fabrics and effortless festive elegance. From classic reds to dramatic blacks and vibrant yellows, these actresses set major festive fashion goals. Whether you love statement embroidery or soft, elegant drapes, this list has something for every festive mood.
Lohri 2026 Outfit Inspo From Bollywood Actresses
Here are some of the best ethnic looks of Bollywood actresses to recreate this Lohri 2026.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti looked radiant in a yellow saree, perfectly matching Lohri's warm festive spirit. The white pearl-style blouse added a modern, elegant twist to the ethnic look.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya embraced festive vibes in a red printed sharara, striking the perfect balance between playful and traditional. It is ideal for those who love youthful, stylish ethnic looks.
Alia Bhatt
Alia stunned in a yellow net-style lehenga, keeping the look light yet yellow. The velvet chunni added winter warmth and richness, making it ideal for Lohri nights.
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi went bold with a black anarkali featuring heavy golden embroidery work. the contrast color detailing gave the outfit a regal and dramatic festive appeal.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi kept it classic in a red saree, a timeless Lohri favorite. The green blouse added a striking contrast, enhancing the traditional Punjabi feel.
Disclaimer
This article is created for fashion inspiration purposes only. The outfits mentioned are inspired by celebrity styles and public fashion appearances. We do not claim ownership of any images or designs featured.