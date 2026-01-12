LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army Anvesha bmc polls business news ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Lohri 2026 Outfit Ideas for Women: Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor and More Festive Style Inspiration

Lohri 2026 Outfit Ideas for Women: Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor and More Festive Style Inspiration

Lohri 2026 is all about bold colors, rich fabrics and effortless festive elegance. From classic reds to dramatic blacks and vibrant yellows, these actresses set major festive fashion goals. Whether you love statement embroidery or soft, elegant drapes, this list has something for every festive mood.

Published By: Published: January 12, 2026 12:50:50 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Lohri 2026 Outfit Inspo From Bollywood Actresses
1/7
Lohri 2026 Outfit Ideas for Women: Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor and More Festive Style Inspiration

Lohri 2026 Outfit Inspo From Bollywood Actresses

Here are some of the best ethnic looks of Bollywood actresses to recreate this Lohri 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Kriti Sanon
2/7

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked radiant in a yellow saree, perfectly matching Lohri's warm festive spirit. The white pearl-style blouse added a modern, elegant twist to the ethnic look.

Shanaya Kapoor
3/7

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya embraced festive vibes in a red printed sharara, striking the perfect balance between playful and traditional. It is ideal for those who love youthful, stylish ethnic looks.

You Might Be Interested In
Alia Bhatt
4/7

Alia Bhatt

Alia stunned in a yellow net-style lehenga, keeping the look light yet yellow. The velvet chunni added winter warmth and richness, making it ideal for Lohri nights.

Sonakshi Sinha
5/7

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi went bold with a black anarkali featuring heavy golden embroidery work. the contrast color detailing gave the outfit a regal and dramatic festive appeal.

Janhvi Kapoor
6/7

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi kept it classic in a red saree, a timeless Lohri favorite. The green blouse added a striking contrast, enhancing the traditional Punjabi feel.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is created for fashion inspiration purposes only. The outfits mentioned are inspired by celebrity styles and public fashion appearances. We do not claim ownership of any images or designs featured.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS