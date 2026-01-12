LIVE TV


  • Lohri 2026 Outfit Ideas For Couples: Celebrity Looks That Will Make You Want to Twin This Festive Season

Lohri 2026 is all about warmth, tradition and celebrating love, and what better way to take fashion inspiration that from celebrity couples? Think rich colors and festive silhouettes, perfect for winter celebrations. From elegant twinning to bold contrasts, these celeb duos served major festive outfit goals and inspired every couple. 

Lohri 2026 Outfit Inspo From Celeb Couples
1/7
Lohri 2026 Outfit Inspo From Celeb Couples

Scroll through these celebrity-approved Lohri outfit ideas to slay your festive fashion game in 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
2/7

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

The family twinning beautifully in sunny yellow, a color symbolising warmth and joy. Ranbir kept it classic in a yellow kurta, while Alia glowed in a flowy yellow saree.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
3/7

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

It is a bold, power-packed black-on-black festive combo that screams royalty. Ranveer styled a black kurta with his signature confidence and edge. Deepika elevated the look with a black and gold lehenga, adding drama and elegance.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
4/7

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Vicky opted for a black sherwani-style coat featuring subtle silver embroidery. Katrina balanced the look in a silver saree paired with a black embroidered blouse, keeping it graceful yet striking.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
5/7

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Sidharth looked regal in a black kurta with golden embroidery, giving royal Punjabi vibes. Kiara complemented him flawlessly in a golden lehenga, keeping the look festive, elegant and timeless.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
6/7

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat kept it minimal in an all-white traditional outfit, looking calm and classy. Anushka added vibrance in a multicolored lehenga with floral patterns and a black chunni, giving a playful yet ethnic touch.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All outfits featured in this post are for inspiration only and are based on celebrity fashion references. We do not intend to copy or replicate any designer creations. Images and styles belong to their respective owners.

