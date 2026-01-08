Lohri 2026: Paranda & Other Hairstyles for the Perfect Festival Look
Lohri is not just about bonfires and celebrations—it’s also a time to embrace vibrant Punjabi fashion and beauty. Hairstyles play a key role in completing the festive look, and parandis remain a timeless favorite. From traditional braids to modern twists, these Lohri 2026 hairstyle ideas are perfect for festive celebrations.
Classic Paranda Braid
The timeless Punjabi braid with a vibrant paranda never goes out of style. It adds color, movement, and instant festive charm to your Lohri outfit.
Double Braids with Paranda
Two neatly parted braids decorated with matching parandis look youthful and playful. This style works beautifully with phulkari suits and patiala salwars.
Low Bun with Paranda Wrap
Wrap a paranda around a sleek low bun for a fusion twist. It’s elegant, secure, and perfect for long Lohri nights around the bonfire.
Half-Up Braid with Paranda
A half-up hairstyle with a mini braid and paranda gives a soft yet festive vibe. Ideal if you want something traditional but not too heavy.
Loose Waves with Hair Accessories
Soft waves paired with kadas, small tassels, or floral pins create a modern Lohri look. This is perfect for those who prefer open hair with subtle tradition.
Disclaimer
The hairstyles suggested are for inspiration purposes only. Hair texture, length, and personal comfort may affect the final look. Accessories and styling choices should be adapted to individual preferences.