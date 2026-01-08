LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Bangladesh Hindu attacks Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Lohri 2026: Paranda & Other Hairstyles for the Perfect Festival Look

Lohri 2026: Paranda & Other Hairstyles for the Perfect Festival Look

Lohri is not just about bonfires and celebrations—it’s also a time to embrace vibrant Punjabi fashion and beauty. Hairstyles play a key role in completing the festive look, and parandis remain a timeless favorite. From traditional braids to modern twists, these Lohri 2026 hairstyle ideas are perfect for festive celebrations.

Published By: Published: January 8, 2026 17:39:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Classic Paranda Braid
1/6
Lohri 2026: Paranda & Hairstyle Ideas

Classic Paranda Braid

The timeless Punjabi braid with a vibrant paranda never goes out of style. It adds color, movement, and instant festive charm to your Lohri outfit.

You Might Be Interested In
Double Braids with Paranda
2/6

Double Braids with Paranda

Two neatly parted braids decorated with matching parandis look youthful and playful. This style works beautifully with phulkari suits and patiala salwars.

Low Bun with Paranda Wrap
3/6

Low Bun with Paranda Wrap

Wrap a paranda around a sleek low bun for a fusion twist. It’s elegant, secure, and perfect for long Lohri nights around the bonfire.

You Might Be Interested In
Half-Up Braid with Paranda
4/6

Half-Up Braid with Paranda

A half-up hairstyle with a mini braid and paranda gives a soft yet festive vibe. Ideal if you want something traditional but not too heavy.

Loose Waves with Hair Accessories
5/6

Loose Waves with Hair Accessories

Soft waves paired with kadas, small tassels, or floral pins create a modern Lohri look. This is perfect for those who prefer open hair with subtle tradition.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The hairstyles suggested are for inspiration purposes only. Hair texture, length, and personal comfort may affect the final look. Accessories and styling choices should be adapted to individual preferences.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS