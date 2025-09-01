LIVE TV
  • Long, Shiny Hair? This Lemongrass Tea Hack Works Like Magic

Long, Shiny Hair? This Lemongrass Tea Hack Works Like Magic

Lemongrass tea isn’t just refreshing—it doubles as a natural hair rinse promoting growth and shine. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it strengthens roots, reduces dandruff, and stimulates circulation. Using it regularly can enhance scalp health and natural gloss. Affordable, chemical-free, and simple, this DIY hack offers an easy way to achieve longer, shinier hair without salon treatments.

Last Updated: September 1, 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Lemongrass Tea Hair Hack
1/7

Lemongrass Tea Hair Hack

Enriching hair follicles, declining inflammation of the scalp, and promoting healthy hair overall, lemongrass tea is a natural way to promote hair growth.

Making Lemongrass Tea for Your Hair
2/7

Making Lemongrass Tea for Your Hair

To make lemongrass tea for your hair, simmer fresh lemongrass stalks in water for about 10-15 minutes and then allow it to cool before applying to the hair.

How to Use
3/7

How to Use

After shampooing, use lemongrass tea as your final rinse or pour it directly onto your scalp for shine.

Other Benefits of Lemongrass Tea for Hair
4/7

Other Benefits of Lemongrass Tea for Hair

By using lemongrass tea regularly, it will reduce dandruff and oil on the scalp, prevent hair thinning, and give natural shine to your dull and lifeless hair.

Additional Thoughts
5/7

Additional Thoughts

Using lemongrass tea as a treatment with some essential oils and no chemical products will amplify your rate of hair growth and nourish your scalp.

Why This Hack Works
6/7

Why This Hack Works

Lemongrass provides the scalp and hair with anti-oxidants and has antimicrobial properties that can contribute to a healthy environment for longer shinier hair.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes. Results of natural remedies vary for individuals. Always perform a patch test and consult professionals before adding herbal treatments to your personal hair care routine.

