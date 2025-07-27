Long Weekend Coming: Here Are Perfect Places To Unwind This August

Kasol & Kheerganga

Got three days and a need for both peace and adventure? Kasol and Kheerganga in Himachal offer the best of both worlds. Start with chill cafés along the Parvati River in Kasol, then take a scenic trek to Kheerganga. Soak in natural hot springs at the top and wake up to misty forest views. It’s a backpacker’s favorite, and the monsoon makes it even more magical—though the trail can be slippery, so gear up well. Whether you're going with friends or solo, this long weekend can be a mix of music, mist, and mountain magic.