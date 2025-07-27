Long Weekend Coming: Here Are Perfect Places To Unwind This August
A long weekend is ideal for a reboot and a break from the routine. Quiet time in the hills, or a spin adventure, or delving into history, or even just a nature escape from office there is something to suit every mood. With something from mysterious mountains and peaceful lakes to cozy cafes and heritage spots, short vacations give you a chance to unwind, discover and rejuvenate without burning your days. Within a few hours, you can visit a new destination, recharge yourself and return home with memories.
Udaipur
If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend, Udaipur promises an alluring mix of leisure and charm. A very short flight away, it is perfect for a 3-day getaway. Enjoy lazy boat rides on Lake Pichola with a visit to City Palace, and sip some coffee overlooking the Aravallis. The rain-kissed courtyards with palace stays always seem straight out of a movie. An ideal retreat for couples or families looking at a culturally rich yet soothing holiday within easy reach. Go weekend royal—without the rush.
Coorg
Looking to escape into nature this long weekend? Coorg, often called the Scotland of India, is a peaceful hill retreat surrounded by coffee plantations and waterfalls. With its cool climate and lush greenery, it’s ideal for those wanting a quiet break from city chaos. Take nature walks, visit Abbey Falls, or just unwind in a scenic homestay. The rains bring the landscape to life, making every frame Instagram-worthy. Whether you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with friends, Coorg is where time slows down—and peace kicks in. This long weekend, sip coffee with the clouds.
Neemrana
Only a couple of hours from Delhi, Neemrana is tailor-made for a spontaneous long weekend trip. Stay at the stunning Neemrana Fort Palace, enjoy rooftop breakfasts, and dip in heritage pools surrounded by centuries-old architecture. You don’t need a full itinerary here—just a good book, a friend, or your partner. The monsoon adds a lovely moodiness to the ancient fort, making it even more picturesque. For those looking for luxury, heritage, and a break without the hassle of long travel, Neemrana is the perfect quick-fix royal escape this weekend.
Valley of Flowers
This long weekend, head to Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers. Open only for a short season every year, August is peak bloom time. A moderate trek gets you to this UNESCO World Heritage Site, where rare Himalayan flowers blanket the valley in vibrant colors. It's a paradise for trekkers, photographers, and nature lovers. Pair it with a visit to Hemkund Sahib for a soulful experience. Not your average lazy weekend trip—but one you’ll talk about for years. If you've got adventure in your bones, this is your long weekend calling.
Munnar
Want to spend the long weekend breathing in cool mountain air and sipping fresh tea? Head to Munnar in Kerala. The monsoon transforms this hill station into a misty dreamland, where waterfalls roar and tea gardens glow emerald green. Visit Eravikulam National Park, take long drives through rain-washed roads, and cozy up in a heritage stay. Munnar is perfect for couples or anyone looking to slow down and reset. With three days in hand, you can soak in nature’s best without feeling rushed. This weekend, swap traffic noise for chirping birds and rustling leaves.
Kasol & Kheerganga
Got three days and a need for both peace and adventure? Kasol and Kheerganga in Himachal offer the best of both worlds. Start with chill cafés along the Parvati River in Kasol, then take a scenic trek to Kheerganga. Soak in natural hot springs at the top and wake up to misty forest views. It’s a backpacker’s favorite, and the monsoon makes it even more magical—though the trail can be slippery, so gear up well. Whether you're going with friends or solo, this long weekend can be a mix of music, mist, and mountain magic.