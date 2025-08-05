Longest-Serving Ministers Of India Whose Legacy Lives On: In Pics

History has been responsible in forming the political scene in India because not only did the political decisions of the day count, it is also the contingencies of the long reign of government leaders who began to have their mark in the history of India. Prime ministers, such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, along with ministers, including Pranab Mukherjee, A.K. Antony, and Amit Shah, were able to put their experience and vision to use, to shape policy, governance and national identity. Their contributions to their nations go way beyond their time in office, and these contributions have been in areas of economic reforms, national security, diplomacy and infrastructure. They are the ones whose office was associated with change and this list identifies them.