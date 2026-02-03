Looking For A Bike With High Milage: From Splendor To TVS Sport Here Are Top 5 Bikes Under 1 Lakh l In Pics
Indian two-wheeler market is highly competitive and there are several affordable commuter bikes that offers high milage over 70 kmpl and these bikes are priced under Rs. 1 lakh. These bikes are designed for fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs. Motor bikes such as the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Bajaj Platina 110, etc. Here are top five bikes that offer high milage and cost less than 1 lakh.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled single cylinder engine. The bike puts out 7.9 hp of power, 8.05 Nm of torque and delivers ARAI certified mileage of 73kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of bike is Rs. 77,678.
Bajaj Platina 110
The Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by a 99.6cc engine. The bike generates 8.08hp of power and 8.3 Nm of torque. The bike comes with a 4-speed gearbox and delivers a claimed milage of 70kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the bike is Rs.65,897.
TVS Sport
The TVS Sport is powered by a 109.7cc engine and a 4-speed gearbox. The bike generates 8.1hp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a milage of 80kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the bike is Rs.55,500.
Bajaj CT 110X
The Bajaj CT 110X comes with a 115.45cc engine. The bike delivers 9.37 hp of power and generates a peak torque of 9.9Nm. The company promises a milage of around 70kmpl and the starting ex-showroom price of the bike is Rs 70,381.
Hero HF Deluxe
The Hero HF Deluxe is powered by a 97.2cc, air-cooled engine. It generates 7.91 hp of power and peak torque of 8.05 Nm of torque. The bike offers a milage of 68 kmpl and its ex-showroom price starts at Rs.56,742.