Looking For A Bike With High Milage: From Splendor To TVS Sport Here Are Top 5 Bikes Under 1 Lakh l In Pics

Indian two-wheeler market is highly competitive and there are several affordable commuter bikes that offers high milage over 70 kmpl and these bikes are priced under Rs. 1 lakh. These bikes are designed for fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs. Motor bikes such as the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Bajaj Platina 110, etc. Here are top five bikes that offer high milage and cost less than 1 lakh.

