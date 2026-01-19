Looking For A Short Trip? 5 Best Places To Visit Near Delhi With Friends And Family For Republic Day Long Weekend
The Republic Day long weekend is a great opportunity to take a short break from Delhi without extensive planning. From hill stations and wildlife escapes to heritage towns and spiritual destinations, several places near the capital offer memorable experiences for both friends and families. These quick getaways are ideal for relaxing, sightseeing, and spending quality time together.
Mussoorie
Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie offers cool weather, scenic viewpoints and leisurely walks making it an excellent choice for families and first time hill travelers.
Rishikesh
A blend of adventure and spirituality, Rishikesh attracts visitors with river rafting, yoga retreats, riverside cafés, and the iconic evening Ganga Aarti.
Jim Corbett National Park
Ideal for nature lovers, Jim Corbett offers wildlife safaris, forest stays, and birdwatching experiences in a peaceful natural setting.
Jaipur
The vibrant Pink City stands out for its royal forts, colourful markets, and rich cultural heritage, especially pleasant to explore during winter.
Agra
A short drive from Delhi, Agra allows travellers to explore the Taj Mahal and other Mughal-era monuments in a compact and culturally rich trip.
Disclaimer
Travel details, weather conditions, and availability may change. Visitors are advised to verify bookings, local regulations, and safety guidelines before planning their trip.