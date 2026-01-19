LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei eknath shinde Bharat Coking Coal IPO donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Aujla noida accident news how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Looking For A Short Trip? 5 Best Places To Visit Near Delhi With Friends And Family For Republic Day Long Weekend

Looking For A Short Trip? 5 Best Places To Visit Near Delhi With Friends And Family For Republic Day Long Weekend

The Republic Day long weekend is a great opportunity to take a short break from Delhi without extensive planning. From hill stations and wildlife escapes to heritage towns and spiritual destinations, several places near the capital offer memorable experiences for both friends and families. These quick getaways are ideal for relaxing, sightseeing, and spending quality time together.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 19, 2026 11:40:31 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mussoorie
1/6
Looking For A Short Trip? 5 Best Places To Visit Near Delhi With Friends And Family For Republic Day Long Weekend

Mussoorie

Known as the Queen of the Hills, Mussoorie offers cool weather, scenic viewpoints and leisurely walks making it an excellent choice for families and first time hill travelers.

You Might Be Interested In
Rishikesh
2/6
Rishikesh

Rishikesh

A blend of adventure and spirituality, Rishikesh attracts visitors with river rafting, yoga retreats, riverside cafés, and the iconic evening Ganga Aarti.

Jim Corbett National Park
3/6
Credit: unsplash

Jim Corbett National Park

Ideal for nature lovers, Jim Corbett offers wildlife safaris, forest stays, and birdwatching experiences in a peaceful natural setting.

You Might Be Interested In
Jaipur
4/6

Jaipur

The vibrant Pink City stands out for its royal forts, colourful markets, and rich cultural heritage, especially pleasant to explore during winter.

Agra
5/6
Credit: Pexels

Agra

A short drive from Delhi, Agra allows travellers to explore the Taj Mahal and other Mughal-era monuments in a compact and culturally rich trip.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Travel details, weather conditions, and availability may change. Visitors are advised to verify bookings, local regulations, and safety guidelines before planning their trip.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS