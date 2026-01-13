Looking For New Tata Punch Alternative, These 5 Sub Compact SUVs Are Good Value for Money | In Pics
Tata Motors has launched Tata Punch Facelift model in India. The newly launched car is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs.5.59 lakh. The car features new design, upgraded interiors, multiple engine options and new colour options including Cyantafic, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, and Coorg Clouds. But of you are not interested in buying Tata Punch then there are alternatives that you can look for
Renault Kiger (Facelift)
Renault Kiger(Facelift) was launched in India on 24 August 2025, featuring refreshed styling, new features, and improved safety. It is priced from around Rs.6.29 lakh to Rs.11.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in multiple trims with petrol engine options.
Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite 2025 is a compact SUV and includes the special KURO edition. The ex-showroom price starts at Rs.5.62 lakh. It offers multiple petrol engine options, a spacious cabin, and modern SUV styling.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a compact SUV launched in 2025 with bold styling and feature-rich cabins. The ex-showroom price starts at around Rs.7.28 lakh. It offers multiple petrol engine options, a comfortable interior, and modern technology features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV was launched in 2026. It offers an electric powertrain with a strong driving range, modern features, and a spacious cabin. The starting ex-showroom price is Rs.13.89 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact SUV launched in India in 2023 with a blend of sporty styling and practicality. The ex-showroom price starts at around Rs.6.85 lakh. It offers multiple petrol engine options, good fuel efficiency, and a feature-rich cabin.