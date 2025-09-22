Looking To Buy Gold Or Silver This Diwali? Top 5 Brands Offering Amazing Festive Discounts!
Diwali is not just the festival of lights, it’s also the perfect time to invest in gold and silver.
This year, several top jewellery brands are offering exciting discounts and special offers to make your festive shopping even more rewarding. From free gold coins and making-charge discounts to exchange schemes and gift vouchers, these deals are designed to help families celebrate the festival with joy and style.
Trusted brands like Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, and PC Chandra Jewellers are rolling out offers on traditional, contemporary, and diamond jewellery collections. Whether you are buying for gifting, personal use, or investment, this festive season provides an excellent opportunity to save while investing in precious metals.
Don’t miss these limited-time Diwali offers, and make your celebrations brighter, safer, and more sparkling with elegant gold and silver pieces from India’s top jewellery brands.
(Disclaimer: Images and information sourced from public platforms)
Tanishq
Tanishq offers up to 20‑25% off making charges, gold exchange schemes, and diamond jewellery discounts. It is a trusted brand providing premium designs and festive savings for mothers, sisters, and families.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is known for festive offers, including free gold coins, rate-protection schemes, and discounts on making charges. Their deals help families secure gold at lower costs during Diwali.
Kalyan Jewellers
Kalyan Jewellers gives flat discounts on gold and diamond making charges during Diwali. Their wide range of traditional, modern, and temple jewellery attracts shoppers seeking value, variety, and quality.
Joyalukkas
Joyalukkas offers free coins, easy purchase schemes, and making‑charge discounts. The brand is popular for festive deals, gifting options, and attractive gold and diamond collections during Diwali and Dhanteras.
PC Chandra Jewellers
PC Chandra Jewellers provides discounts on making charges, diamond value, and exclusive gift-voucher offers. Their Diwali promotions focus on affordability, quality, and elegant designs for families across India.