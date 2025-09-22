Looking To Buy Gold Or Silver This Diwali? Top 5 Brands Offering Amazing Festive Discounts!

Diwali is not just the festival of lights, it’s also the perfect time to invest in gold and silver.

This year, several top jewellery brands are offering exciting discounts and special offers to make your festive shopping even more rewarding. From free gold coins and making-charge discounts to exchange schemes and gift vouchers, these deals are designed to help families celebrate the festival with joy and style.

Trusted brands like Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, and PC Chandra Jewellers are rolling out offers on traditional, contemporary, and diamond jewellery collections. Whether you are buying for gifting, personal use, or investment, this festive season provides an excellent opportunity to save while investing in precious metals.

Don’t miss these limited-time Diwali offers, and make your celebrations brighter, safer, and more sparkling with elegant gold and silver pieces from India’s top jewellery brands.

