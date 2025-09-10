LIVE TV
  • Looking To Stay Fit? 6 Foods That Can Help You Manage Weight

Looking To Stay Fit? 6 Foods That Can Help You Manage Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight doesn’t mean restrictive diets, it’s about nourishing your body with the right foods. Choosing nutrient-rich options that are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats can help you feel full, energized, and balanced throughout the day.

From leafy greens that hydrate and satisfy, to protein-rich foods like Greek yogurt and chicken, these superfoods support both your overall health and weight goals. Incorporating them into your daily meals can make your journey easier, healthier, and more sustainable.

Have a look on these healthy foods!

Last Updated: September 10, 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Fish
1/6

Fish

Packed with lean protein, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, fish keeps you full while supporting metabolism. It’s also a great source of iodine, vital for thyroid health and weight management.

Vegetables and fruits
2/6

Vegetables and fruits

Low in calories yet rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they keep you full, support digestion, and boost overall health making them essential for healthy weight management.

Avocados
3/6

Avocados

Rich in heart-healthy fats, fiber, and potassium, avocados keep you fuller for longer and help your body absorb vital nutrients, making them a smart choice for weight management and overall wellness.

Chicken Breasts
4/6

Chicken Breasts

A lean source of high-quality protein with low fat, chicken breasts support muscle growth, boost metabolism, and keep you satisfied making them ideal for healthy weight management.

Greek yogurt
5/6

Greek yogurt

Packed with protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt supports gut health, keeps you fuller for longer, and may help reduce the risk of obesity when included as part of a balanced diet.

Leafy Greens
6/6

Leafy Greens

Low in calories but rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, leafy greens like spinach and kale keep you full, hydrated, and nourished making them a perfect choice for weight management.

