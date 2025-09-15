LIVE TV
  Lost in Time: Here Are 5 Things That Defined the 1990s! Nostalgia Alert

Compared to the 2000s, particularly the last 10 years, the 1990s were pretty simple. Gadgets as we know today were non-existent then and the internet was still rare. Computers were still in their infancy and telephones had just started to become widespread. 

However, life had its own charm through things which were available during those times. However, as we all know, change is the law of nature and nothing is permanent.

This gallery takes you through five things that were everywhere in the 90s but are now mostly gone, reminding us of the little joys that made the decade unforgettable.

By: Last Updated: September 15, 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
CD Walkman
1/5

CD Walkman

Before iPods and streaming, music lovers carried their favorite albums in portable CD players, also called Discman. Tangled headphones, skipping tracks, and flipping through CDs were all part of the fun. The CD Walkman made music personal and portable, truly a 90s essential. (Image Credit - Wikimedia Commons)

Landline Phone
2/5

Landline Phone

Before mobile phones took over, landlines were a staple in every home. With coiled cords and push-button dials, they kept families connected and conversations close to home. Simple, reliable, and unmistakably 90s, they were an essential part of daily life. (Image - Grok)

Brick Game
3/5

Brick Game

The ultimate handheld gaming device of the 90s, Brick Game was small, simple, and addictive. With classic block-stacking and racing games, it kept kids entertained for hours without any flashy graphics, offering pure fun in its simplest form. (Wikimedia Commons)

Video Cassettes
4/5

Video Cassettes

Before DVDs and streaming, movies and TV shows came on VHS tapes. Rewinding with care, popping them into a VCR, and enjoying a night of home entertainment was a 90s ritual, making video cassettes a cherished part of everyday life. (Wikimedia Commons)

Cassette Tapes
5/5

Cassette Tapes

Before CDs and digital music, cassette tapes were everywhere. People recorded songs from the radio, made mixtapes, and rewound with pencils. Simple, portable, and full of memories, they defined the way we enjoyed music in the 90s. (Wikimedia Commons)

