Love Or Vandalism? How Visitors’ Scribbles Are Killing India’s Historical Monuments | Photos

From Humayun’s Tomb to Hauz Khas Fort and Lodhi Garden, the walls of India’s most treasured monuments are being scarred with scribbled names of lovers and visitors. What some may see as harmless marks of affection are, in reality, acts of vandalism that chip away at centuries-old stories etched in stone. These inscriptions don’t just spoil the beauty of Mughal and medieval architecture they erase the dignity and history these monuments represent.

Each name etched on these walls is a cut into our shared cultural legacy. Defacing monuments is not only an insult to history but also a threat to preservation, tourism, and national pride. Restoring these damages comes at a heavy cost, and yet the cycle continues. Instead of scribbling names, visitors need to reflect on what these monuments stand for love, legacy, and timeless artistry that deserve admiration, not destruction.

Have a look at how Indian youth is destroying the precious walls of India’s historical places.