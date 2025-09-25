Love Or Vandalism? How Visitors’ Scribbles Are Killing India’s Historical Monuments | Photos
From Humayun’s Tomb to Hauz Khas Fort and Lodhi Garden, the walls of India’s most treasured monuments are being scarred with scribbled names of lovers and visitors. What some may see as harmless marks of affection are, in reality, acts of vandalism that chip away at centuries-old stories etched in stone. These inscriptions don’t just spoil the beauty of Mughal and medieval architecture they erase the dignity and history these monuments represent.
Each name etched on these walls is a cut into our shared cultural legacy. Defacing monuments is not only an insult to history but also a threat to preservation, tourism, and national pride. Restoring these damages comes at a heavy cost, and yet the cycle continues. Instead of scribbling names, visitors need to reflect on what these monuments stand for love, legacy, and timeless artistry that deserve admiration, not destruction.
Have a look at how Indian youth is destroying the precious walls of India’s historical places.
Love Scribbled, History Scarred
At Humayun’s Tomb, visitors have carved their names inside hearts on centuries-old walls each stroke erasing fragments of history. What may seem like a romantic gesture is, in truth, vandalism that defaces India’s priceless Mughal heritage.
Walls of Love, Wounds of History
At Humayun’s Tomb, visitors go beyond scribbling names leaving social media handles, dates, and messages on its walls. Each careless mark not only scars the Mughal-era monument but also reduces heritage into a canvas for fleeting vanity.
Love or Vandalism?
At Hauz Khas Fort, centuries-old walls that once echoed the grandeur of Delhi’s medieval past are being defaced with modern-day scribbles. What some see as marks of love are, in truth, acts of vandalism that erase history and tarnish the legacy of this iconic monument. Preserving its artistry and stories is a responsibility every visitor must honor.
When Love Turns to Vandalism
Hearts Fade, History Doesn’t
Modern-Day Vandalism?
