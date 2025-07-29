  • Home>
Loved Mandala Murders? Top 7 Gripping Crime Thrillers Will Keep You Hooked Till the End!

Vaani Kapoor’s Mandala Murders has been receiving a lot of buzz since its release on Netflix on July 25, thanks to its complex plot and enigmatic atmosphere. If you have finished watching the series and are searching for more captivating dramas to enjoy during your late-night viewing, we have compiled a selection of shows that have received positive reviews and can be streamed on OTT platforms.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
1/8

Special Ops

Spy thriller series Special Ops’ second season has recently been released on OTT platforms, highlighting AI-related threats to India's digital framework. The story shows how Agent Himmat Singh and his crew confront cyber-terrorism. The twisting plot focuses on a prominent kidnapping, an informant within RAW, and a businessman intent on taking advantage of India's digital payment infrastructure.

2/8

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice premiered in 2019, and its fourth season was released in 2025. Pankaj Tripathi featured in this series as Advocate Madhav Mishra, tackling yet another challenging case. Criminal Justice’s fourth season shows how a middle-aged physician is arrested for the killing of his nurse lover.

3/8

The Broken News

The Broken News, a newsroom drama series, attracted a significant audience last year with its second season. With a remarkable star cast that includes Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Taaruk Raina. This series shows the tough competition between the two media empires, which can reach any height of power. But in this journey, both face issues like misinformation, journalistic trust, power dynamics, and more.

4/8

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, as the name suggests, this series is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who made headlines for his involvement in the 1992 scam. According to reports, Harshad Mehta was involved in a scam amounting to Rs 30,000 crore. This series shows the loopholes in the Indian banking and stock market systems. Pratik Gandhi played the lead role in the blockbuster series.

5/8

Undekhi

Undekhi is another thriller drama series full of mysteries, puzzling cases, and hard-to-solve investigations. The story revolves around the Atwals' family. An investigation took place after the murder of a dancer at their lavish wedding function. The exciting part of the series is not just the police, but a film crew is also investigating to unveil the truth.

6/8

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers is a series of four friends who quit their corporate jobs to focus on their business dreams. This series is a perfect match for young entrepreneurs, as it shows the struggles and journey of the group to set up their business.

7/8

Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel is a suspenseful and women-driven crime drama. Shabana Azmi and Jyotika with their thrilling acting skills, made this series binge-worthy. The story follows some housewives from Mumbai who run a secret drug ring under the guise of lunchox delivery.

8/8

Disclaimer

The content in this photo gallery is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All series mentioned are based on publicly available information. Viewer discretion is advised.

