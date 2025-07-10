LIVE TV
  • Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India

Not everyone has the time or energy to care for a high maintenance pet like a dog that needs daily walks and attention. But that does not mean you can’t give an animal a loving home. Here is a list of 7 low maintenance pets perfect for Indian households.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
1/7

Lovebirds- Budgie

They are small, chirpy and colourful. They are easy to keep in a cage. Clean cage weekly, provide freshwater and daily seed mix. They just need fresh water, some grains and a bit of daily attention.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
2/7

Betta Fish

These fishes need only a small bowl or tank. They don't need a filter. They can survive alone and thrive in room temperature water. They are extremely pretty and soothing to watch.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
3/7

Indian Cat

Indian breed cats are very independent. They don't need daily walks. Desi cats are low maintenance and adjust well to Indian climates. Additionally, they are free to adopt and they love curling up beside you!

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
4/7

Rabbits

Rabbits need the cage or secure corners space indoors. They require a clean bedding weekly; feed them hay, vegetables and pellets. They don't need a bath and they can be litter trained. They are quiet and very gentle animals. Great for people with kids.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
5/7

Guinea Pig

They need a medium cage or open playpen. Feed them hay and vegetables. They are low maintenance animals because they don't need training or vaccines. They are social butterflies and chirps softly when happy.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
6/7

Indian Star Tortoise

They just need a glass tank with a dry or wet area. They have a simple diet of leafy greens or store bought pellets. They don't need daily interaction and live long with minimal space.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image
7/7

Leopard Gecko

These reptiles need a terrarium with sand and a hiding spot. Feed them every 2 days with mealworms or crickets. They don't make any loud noises and like to stay clean.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India - Gallery Image

