Low-Maintenance Animals You Can Have As Pet In India
Not everyone has the time or energy to care for a high maintenance pet like a dog that needs daily walks and attention. But that does not mean you can’t give an animal a loving home. Here is a list of 7 low maintenance pets perfect for Indian households.
Lovebirds- Budgie
They are small, chirpy and colourful. They are easy to keep in a cage. Clean cage weekly, provide freshwater and daily seed mix. They just need fresh water, some grains and a bit of daily attention.
Betta Fish
These fishes need only a small bowl or tank. They don't need a filter. They can survive alone and thrive in room temperature water. They are extremely pretty and soothing to watch.
Indian Cat
Indian breed cats are very independent. They don't need daily walks. Desi cats are low maintenance and adjust well to Indian climates. Additionally, they are free to adopt and they love curling up beside you!
Rabbits
Rabbits need the cage or secure corners space indoors. They require a clean bedding weekly; feed them hay, vegetables and pellets. They don't need a bath and they can be litter trained. They are quiet and very gentle animals. Great for people with kids.
Guinea Pig
They need a medium cage or open playpen. Feed them hay and vegetables. They are low maintenance animals because they don't need training or vaccines. They are social butterflies and chirps softly when happy.
Indian Star Tortoise
They just need a glass tank with a dry or wet area. They have a simple diet of leafy greens or store bought pellets. They don't need daily interaction and live long with minimal space.
Leopard Gecko
These reptiles need a terrarium with sand and a hiding spot. Feed them every 2 days with mealworms or crickets. They don't make any loud noises and like to stay clean.
