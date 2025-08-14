Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients
In a recent food raid in Lucknow has allegedly exposed a shocking reality, some trusted food brands that we often go with our family and friends were found using low-quality ingredients, and they are even making it in unhygienic conditions. This condition has now raised serious concerns about food safety and our health. Here are the revealed names of popular brands, and see how they are playing with our health.
Lucknow Food Raid
Lucknow food raid has allegedly exposed many food brands like Domino's, McDonald's, Haldiram’s, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, which are using inferior quality ingredients and are unhygienic. Shocking, right all the food brands that are most trusted by us and our dear ones.
Domino’s Selling Expired Products
Domino’s outlets were allegedly selling expired products to customers under the new, fresh stickers. This shocking news will spark serious questions about the brand quality and food safety rules.
Mcdonald's Use Synthetic Colors in Fried Dishes
McDonald's has been allegedly using synthetic colors in several fried food items. Artificial additives in fast food can harm our health in a big way.
Pizza Hut Sauce Made With Non Food Ingredients
Reports even claim that Pizza Hut’s sauce is being made with non-food ingredients. The popular food chain raised fans with food safety concerns.
Haldiram’s Using Inferior Oil for Making Food
Haldiram’s has been using inferior quality oil in the preparation of its food items. Even our parents trust this brand so much, which is now becoming a health risk.
App to Find Which Rating of Food Brand’s Items
Some apps, like TruthIn App is the best to find the rating of the food you are consuming, as at least you have to take a stand and be responsible for your own health.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this photo gallery is based on reports from recent food safety inspections and raids in Lucknow. The allegations mentioned against the brands are as per these reports and have not been independently verified by us. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and refer to official statements or regulatory findings for confirmed details.