LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients

In a recent food raid in Lucknow has allegedly exposed a shocking reality, some trusted food brands that we often go with our family and friends were found using low-quality ingredients, and they are even making it in unhygienic conditions. This condition has now raised serious concerns about food safety and our health. Here are the revealed names of popular brands, and see how they are playing with our health.

By: Last Updated: August 14, 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
1/7

Lucknow Food Raid

Lucknow food raid has allegedly exposed many food brands like Domino's, McDonald's, Haldiram’s, Pizza Hut, and Burger King, which are using inferior quality ingredients and are unhygienic. Shocking, right all the food brands that are most trusted by us and our dear ones.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
2/7

Domino’s Selling Expired Products

Domino’s outlets were allegedly selling expired products to customers under the new, fresh stickers. This shocking news will spark serious questions about the brand quality and food safety rules.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
3/7

Mcdonald's Use Synthetic Colors in Fried Dishes

McDonald's has been allegedly using synthetic colors in several fried food items. Artificial additives in fast food can harm our health in a big way.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
4/7

Pizza Hut Sauce Made With Non Food Ingredients

Reports even claim that Pizza Hut’s sauce is being made with non-food ingredients. The popular food chain raised fans with food safety concerns.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
5/7

Haldiram’s Using Inferior Oil for Making Food

Haldiram’s has been using inferior quality oil in the preparation of its food items. Even our parents trust this brand so much, which is now becoming a health risk.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
6/7

App to Find Which Rating of Food Brand’s Items

Some apps, like TruthIn App is the best to find the rating of the food you are consuming, as at least you have to take a stand and be responsible for your own health.

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

The information presented in this photo gallery is based on reports from recent food safety inspections and raids in Lucknow. The allegations mentioned against the brands are as per these reports and have not been independently verified by us. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and refer to official statements or regulatory findings for confirmed details.

Tags:

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery
Lucknow Food Raid Exposes Popular Brands Dominos, McD Using Low-Quality & Unhygienic Ingredients - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?