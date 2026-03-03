Lunar Eclipse 2026: Breathtaking First Photos Of Blood Moon Out Across The World, Including India

The total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, created a stunning “Blood Moon” as Earth’s shadow turned the lunar surface deep red.

While the eclipse was fully visible across the United States in the early morning hours, parts of India witnessed partial phases of the celestial event, with skywatchers capturing breathtaking glimpses of the crimson moon.

The rare spectacle safely dazzled millions worldwide and became one of the most talked-about astronomical events of the year.

Check photos below

(Photos Credits: Reuters, X)