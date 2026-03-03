LIVE TV
Lunar Eclipse 2026: Breathtaking First Photos Of Blood Moon Out Across The World, Including India

The total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, created a stunning “Blood Moon” as Earth’s shadow turned the lunar surface deep red.

While the eclipse was fully visible across the United States in the early morning hours, parts of India witnessed partial phases of the celestial event, with skywatchers capturing breathtaking glimpses of the crimson moon.

The rare spectacle safely dazzled millions worldwide and became one of the most talked-about astronomical events of the year.

Check photos below

(Photos Credits: Reuters, X)

Published By: Published: March 3, 2026 18:55:10 IST
Bangkok
1/5

Bangkok

A dramatic “Blood Moon” rises above the glittering skyline of Bangkok, Thailand, during the total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026.

Kolkata
2/5

Kolkata

Blood moon photo from Kolkata is out.

Total Lunar Eclipse 3 Mar 2026 Ewa Beach, Hawaii
3/5

Total Lunar Eclipse in Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Total Lunar Eclipse in Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Blood moon appeared in China
4/5

Blood moon appeared in China

Blood moon appeared in China

Blood moon Glow Over US
5/5

Blood moon Glow Over US

Blood moon Glow Over US

