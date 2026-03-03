Lunar Eclipse 2026: Breathtaking First Photos Of Blood Moon Out Across The World, Including India
The total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, created a stunning “Blood Moon” as Earth’s shadow turned the lunar surface deep red.
While the eclipse was fully visible across the United States in the early morning hours, parts of India witnessed partial phases of the celestial event, with skywatchers capturing breathtaking glimpses of the crimson moon.
The rare spectacle safely dazzled millions worldwide and became one of the most talked-about astronomical events of the year.
(Photos Credits: Reuters, X)
Bangkok
A dramatic “Blood Moon” rises above the glittering skyline of Bangkok, Thailand, during the total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026.
Kolkata
Blood moon photo from Kolkata is out.
Total Lunar Eclipse in Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Blood moon appeared in China
Blood moon Glow Over US
