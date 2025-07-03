Luxury Bags in Weird Shapes? These 7 Designs Took Fashion to a Whole New Level

The Toolbox Tote

A purse that resembles a literal toolbox. It looks hard-edged, industrial and gives a metallic vibe. People will think you store wrenches in it but instead, you're carrying lip gloss and a luxury attitude.



Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Prices and desgign may vary.