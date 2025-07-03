Live Tv
  • Luxury Bags in Weird Shapes? These 7 Designs Took Fashion to a Whole New Level

Luxury Bags in Weird Shapes? These 7 Designs Took Fashion to a Whole New Level

In a world where designer labels are supposed to be sleek and serious, there are some creative bags that are shaped like auto, animal, food and even household objects. They carry personality and drama with them. Here are the wildest luxury bags that prove fashion doesn’t always have to make sense.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
1/7

The Three Wheel Wonder Bag

This bag is a tribute to desi streets in designer style. It is a tiny version of India's famous auto-rickshaw. This structured leather bag comes complete with wheels, wind shield and handlebars.

2/7

The Croissant Shoulder Hugger

This bag wraps around your arm like you just raided a bakery. It is buttery in shape and texture. This crescent-shaped purse looks like a flaky croissant.

3/7

The Duckling Day Bag

This bag has webbed feet, it's color is bright yellow, beady-eyed and beaked. It is perfect for those who love a quirk bomb in their closet.

4/7

The Baguette Realness

This bag looks like a baguette so much that people have tried to bite (true story). It is a hyperreal bread-shaped handbag.

5/7

The Pillow Purse

This oversized padded clutch is literally shaped like a silky pillow. It gives "sleepy but make it fashion" vibe.

6/7

The Telephone Tote

This rotary phone shaped purse bring serious vintage energy. While it doesn't connect to a network, it definitely connects with fashion lovers who adore nostalgic statements. This piece is perfect for anyone who loves drama.

7/7

The Toolbox Tote

A purse that resembles a literal toolbox. It looks hard-edged, industrial and gives a metallic vibe. People will think you store wrenches in it but instead, you're carrying lip gloss and a luxury attitude.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Prices and desgign may vary.

