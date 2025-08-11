Luxury Lamborghini Urus Owned By Only These Three Bollywood Celebs, Check The List Here: In Pics

Few SUVs have the aura of the Lamborghini Urus when it comes to combining overt force of power with overt style. It is also referred to as the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world that comes with amazing Italian design, stunning speed, and unmatchable richness. There is no surprise that this monster is received even by the biggest stars of Bollywood. Whether it is a style icon or an action star, these celebrities wear their Urus with pride, a distinct appeal on and off screen.

This is a look at those Bollywood celebrities who have not shied away from buying a Lamborghini Urus. Take a look below;