Luxury Lamborghini Urus Owned By Only These Three Bollywood Celebs, Check The List Here: In Pics
Few SUVs have the aura of the Lamborghini Urus when it comes to combining overt force of power with overt style. It is also referred to as the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world that comes with amazing Italian design, stunning speed, and unmatchable richness. There is no surprise that this monster is received even by the biggest stars of Bollywood. Whether it is a style icon or an action star, these celebrities wear their Urus with pride, a distinct appeal on and off screen.
This is a look at those Bollywood celebrities who have not shied away from buying a Lamborghini Urus. Take a look below;
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh also has several Lamborghini Urus SUVs, but they are painted in bright red and Pearl Capsule color combination, which highlights his colorful personality and the use of expensive, powerful cars.
Kartik Aryan
Kartik Aaryan imported a sleek “Black of the Night” Urus directly from Italy, paying a premium to skip waiting periods. His Urus alone reportedly cost over ₹4.5 crore.
Rohit Shetty
Action-film powerhouse Rohit Shetty owns a striking yellow Lamborghini Urus, aligning with his fiery on-screen persona and extending his known love for exotic cars.