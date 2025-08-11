Luxury Lamborghini Urus Owned By Only These Three Bollywood Celebs, Check The List Here: In Pics

LIVE TV
This is a look at those Bollywood celebrities who have not shied away from buying a Lamborghini Urus. Take a look below;

Ranveer Singh (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
1/3

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also has several Lamborghini Urus SUVs, but they are painted in bright red and Pearl Capsule color combination, which highlights his colorful personality and the use of expensive, powerful cars.

Kartik Aryan (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
2/3

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aaryan imported a sleek “Black of the Night” Urus directly from Italy, paying a premium to skip waiting periods. His Urus alone reportedly cost over ₹4.5 crore.

Rohit Shetty (Image Credit: Pinterest) - Photo Gallery
3/3

Rohit Shetty

Action-film powerhouse Rohit Shetty owns a striking yellow Lamborghini Urus, aligning with his fiery on-screen persona and extending his known love for exotic cars.

