From Abu Dhabi to Windsor, Most Expensive Weddings In The History: #2 Will Shock You

The most expensive weddings in history are defined by luxury, scale, and global attention. Costs have reached the $100 million mark for elaborate multi day royal celebrations and high profile billionaire unions. Other ceremonies, especially in Europe, have combined historic venues, extravagant receptions, and immense security expenses that drove totals into the tens of millions. Broadcasts, guest lists filled with global figures, and lavish cultural traditions added further to the expense. When adjusted for inflation, several of these weddings would exceed hundreds of millions today, making them timeless symbols of wealth, status, and spectacle.