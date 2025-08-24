From Abu Dhabi to Windsor, Most Expensive Weddings In The History: #2 Will Shock You
The most expensive weddings in history are defined by luxury, scale, and global attention. Costs have reached the $100 million mark for elaborate multi day royal celebrations and high profile billionaire unions. Other ceremonies, especially in Europe, have combined historic venues, extravagant receptions, and immense security expenses that drove totals into the tens of millions. Broadcasts, guest lists filled with global figures, and lavish cultural traditions added further to the expense. When adjusted for inflation, several of these weddings would exceed hundreds of millions today, making them timeless symbols of wealth, status, and spectacle.
Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed and Princess Salman (Abu Dhabi 1981)
A week-long celebration with a purpose built 20,000 seat stadium made this Gulf royal wedding the priciest modern ceremony widely reported. Contemporary coverage and later roundups consistently cite an estimated- $100 million for festivities across 7 days.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal (India, 2018)
Spanning Italy, Rajasthan, and Mumbai with global stars performing, estimated from Indian and International outlets peg the overall spend around Rs. 700 crore. Exact official costs weren't disclosed, but multiple reputable reports converge near this figure.
Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer (UK, 1981)
The wedding of the century, drew 750 million viewers and cost about $48M at the time. Much of the budget went to pageantry and security for the London ceremony at St Paul's cathedral.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (UK, 2018)
Estimates for the Windsor wedding vary: planning projections were- £32M overall, with later police figures suggesting £2-4M of that was security- far lower than early rumours. Dress and reception costs were privately covered. Depending on what's counted, roundups place the total in the £32-£55M band.
Prince William and Catherine Middleton (UK, 2011)
Westminster Abbey hosted a global spectacle widely estimated at- $34M, with the Royal Family and Middletons covering the ceremony and reception while the UK Treasury handled security and transport. Published ranges differ, but- $34 million is the most cited single estimate.
