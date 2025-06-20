Live Tv
  Luxury on Four Legs: The 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds Ever

Luxury on Four Legs: The 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds Ever

Some dogs don’t just fetch sticks—they fetch fortunes! From royal companions to rare protectors, these are the world’s top 5 most expensive dog breeds. Discover what makes them so special, why they cost thousands (or even millions), and which one could be your luxury four-legged friend. Their price may surprise you!

By: Shubham Jamdegni Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
1/5

1. Tibetan Mastiff

Price Range: $5,000 – $20,000 (record sale: $1.9 million in China!)

Why so expensive? This majestic, lion-like dog is considered a status symbol in parts of Asia. It's known for its loyalty, thick double coat, and strong guarding instincts.

Fun Fact: They were originally bred to protect livestock in the Himalayas from predators like wolves and leopards.

2/5

2. Chow Chow

Price Range: $3,000 – $11,000

Why so expensive? With a lion-like mane and a blue-black tongue, this ancient Chinese breed is both adorable and aloof. Their grooming needs and independent nature add to their exclusivity.

Fun Fact: One of the oldest dog breeds in the world, dating back to 206 BC.

3/5

3. Samoyed

Price Range: $4,000 – $10,000

Why so expensive? These beautiful, fluffy white dogs from Siberia are known for their “Sammy smile,” friendly nature, and thick coat, which needs regular grooming.

Fun Fact: They were originally sled-pulling and herding dogs in freezing Arctic climates.

4/5

4. Löwchen (Little Lion Dog)

Price Range: $5,000 – $8,000

Why so expensive? Once the rarest dog breed in the world, the Löwchen is a small companion dog with a “lion” haircut. Rarity and high demand keep prices high.

Fun Fact: Known as a royal lapdog, especially in 15th-century Europe.

5/5

Rottweiler (Show-Quality or Trained)

Price Range: $2,000 – $8,000 (can go higher for trained guard dogs)

Why so expensive? While common versions are affordable, top-bloodline or professionally trained Rottweilers used in security or competitions can cost a fortune.

Fun Fact: Originally used to herd cattle and pull carts in Germany.

