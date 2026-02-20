LIVE TV
TRENDING
  • Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT: When and Where to Watch Duo’s Sunglasses Jibe at Trump- Full Details Inside

Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT: When and Where to Watch Duo’s Sunglasses Jibe at Trump- Full Details Inside

The teaser of the much-anticipated podcast episode featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and entrepreneur Raj Shamani is finally out, sparking buzz online. This came after the French President concluded his action-packed three-day visit to India; he departed not only with key defence agreements and AI collaborations but also with a wave of viral online moments that have taken Indian social media by storm. 

Published By: Published: February 20, 2026 00:01:28 IST
Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast Teaser
Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT

Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast Teaser

Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast teaser shared on Instagram, where Raj Shamani is seen greeting Emmanuel Macron while sporting dark sunglasses. Several social media users interpreted the gesture as a playful nod to US President Donald Trump, who had previously joked about Macron’s sunglasses during a speech in Davos.

When to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?
When to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?

Raj Shamani and Macron Podcast episode is scheduled to premiere tonight, on February 19, 2026, at 9:09 PM IST.

Where to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?
Where to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?

Raj Shamani and Macron's podcast episode is set to stream on the YouTube channel Figuring Out. Fans are excited to watch an unheard story with different perspectives.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

