Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT: When and Where to Watch Duo’s Sunglasses Jibe at Trump- Full Details Inside
The teaser of the much-anticipated podcast episode featuring French President Emmanuel Macron and entrepreneur Raj Shamani is finally out, sparking buzz online. This came after the French President concluded his action-packed three-day visit to India; he departed not only with key defence agreements and AI collaborations but also with a wave of viral online moments that have taken Indian social media by storm.
Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast Teaser
Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast teaser shared on Instagram, where Raj Shamani is seen greeting Emmanuel Macron while sporting dark sunglasses. Several social media users interpreted the gesture as a playful nod to US President Donald Trump, who had previously joked about Macron’s sunglasses during a speech in Davos.
When to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?
Raj Shamani and Macron Podcast episode is scheduled to premiere tonight, on February 19, 2026, at 9:09 PM IST.
Where to Watch Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast?
Raj Shamani and Macron's podcast episode is set to stream on the YouTube channel Figuring Out. Fans are excited to watch an unheard story with different perspectives.