  • Made in India: Discover These 5 Special GI-Tagged Products

Made in India: Discover These 5 Special GI-Tagged Products

India is packed with amazing products that aren’t just things you buy. They’re pieces of history, culture, and tradition all wrapped up in one. Ever heard of a Geographical Indication (GI) tag?

It’s like a special badge that says, “This product comes from here, and it’s one of a kind!” From the softest Pashmina shawls to the famous Darjeeling tea that tea lovers swear by, these products tell a story about the people and places behind them. And here’s the cool part. They help local communities keep their crafts alive and support their livelihoods. So, next time you see a Banarasi saree or bite into a juicy Alphonso mango, you’re actually tasting or wearing a slice of India’s heritage. Curious to know which five GI-tagged Indian products have made their mark far and wide? Let’s dive in and explore!

Darjeeling Tea (West Bengal)
1/5

Darjeeling Tea (West Bengal)

GI Tag Since: 2004 (first Indian product to get a GI tag)

Why It’s Special: Grown in the misty hills of Darjeeling, this tea is globally renowned for its muscatel flavor and aroma.

Global Fame: Often called the “Champagne of Teas”.

Mysore Silk (Karnataka)
2/5

Mysore Silk (Karnataka)

GI Tag Since: 2005

Why It’s Special: Made from pure mulberry silk with real gold or silver zari, Mysore silk sarees are known for their shine, durability, and elegance.

Cultural Value: Worn during weddings and festivals across South India.

Alphonso Mango (Ratnagiri, Maharashtra)
3/5

Alphonso Mango (Ratnagiri, Maharashtra)

GI Tag Since: 2018

Why It’s Special: Known for its sweetness, aroma, and saffron-colored pulp, Ratnagiri Alphonso is India’s most premium mango.

Exported To: UAE, UK, Japan, Europe.

Pashmina Wool (Kashmir)
4/5

Pashmina Wool (Kashmir)

GI Tag Since: 2008

Why It’s Special: Handwoven from fine Changthangi goat wool, Pashmina shawls are prized for being incredibly warm, soft, and luxurious.

Global Symbol: Synonymous with elegance and craftsmanship.

Banarasi Saree (Uttar Pradesh)
5/5

Banarasi Saree (Uttar Pradesh)

GI Tag Since: 2009

Why It’s Special: Made in Varanasi, these sarees are woven with intricate brocade and gold/silver zari, and are a must-have in every Indian bridal trousseau.

Legacy: Dates back to the Mughal era.

