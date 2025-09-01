Made in India: Discover These 5 Special GI-Tagged Products

India is packed with amazing products that aren’t just things you buy. They’re pieces of history, culture, and tradition all wrapped up in one. Ever heard of a Geographical Indication (GI) tag?

It’s like a special badge that says, “This product comes from here, and it’s one of a kind!” From the softest Pashmina shawls to the famous Darjeeling tea that tea lovers swear by, these products tell a story about the people and places behind them. And here’s the cool part. They help local communities keep their crafts alive and support their livelihoods. So, next time you see a Banarasi saree or bite into a juicy Alphonso mango, you’re actually tasting or wearing a slice of India’s heritage. Curious to know which five GI-tagged Indian products have made their mark far and wide? Let’s dive in and explore!