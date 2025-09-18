Madharaasi Expected OTT Release Date: Sivakarthikeyan Stareer to Have OTT Debut
Madharaasi movie is already making headline globally with its psychological action thriller written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The movie is one of the most expensive Tamil Films in recent years. Madharaasi is widely celebrated by fans around the world, and now, according to some sources, the movie is set to release on OTT.
Madharaasi
The action thriller movie follows a ride packed with action, heartbreak, and the courage of a man who never asked to be a hero, but rises because love leaves him no choice.
Madharaasi Cast
Madharaasi star-studded cast of Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal.
Madharaasi Expected OTT Release Date
According to sources, Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil movie is set to release on OTT platforms from October 3, 2025 onwards. Meanwhile, there is no official announcement from the makers.
Madharaasi Expected OTT Platform
According to reports, Madharaasi is expected to make a digital premiere soon on the OTT platform Prime Video. Fans can keep calm and eagerly wait for the official announcement.
Madharaasi Storyline
Madharaasi tells the story of Raghu, a man unwillingly drawn into a dangerous gun-smuggling network operating along the Tamil Nadu border. As the plot unfolds, it becomes clear that Raghu is battling a psychological issue, possibly split personality disorder, adding a dark twist to the narrative. Now, netizens have given their final verdict.
Disclaimer
The content is based on media reports and has not been officially confirmed by the makers or the streaming platform. Viewers are advised to check official announcements for verified updates.