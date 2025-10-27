Madhu Shah – Satish Shah’s Wife battling Amnesia Dementia – Profile

Veterean actor Satish Shah, widely known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Main Hoon Na, passed away on October 25, 2025 at the age of 74 due to Kidney failure. His wife Madhu Shah is currently unaware of the tragedy as she is suffering from dementia which has affected her memory and cognitive awareness. Let’s take a look at Who is Madhu Shah and her love story with Satish Shah.