Madhu Shah – Satish Shah’s Wife battling Amnesia Dementia – Profile
Veterean actor Satish Shah, widely known for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Main Hoon Na, passed away on October 25, 2025 at the age of 74 due to Kidney failure. His wife Madhu Shah is currently unaware of the tragedy as she is suffering from dementia which has affected her memory and cognitive awareness. Let’s take a look at Who is Madhu Shah and her love story with Satish Shah.
Who is Satish Shah’s Wife Madhu Shah
Satish Shah’s wife, Madhu Shah, was a former actress, producer, and designer who largely stayed out of the public eye.
Madhu Shah’s Acting Career
Madhu Shah's shows involve Hum Tere Ashiq Hain and Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!. She also worked as a designer.
Satish Shah’s Love Story With Madhu Shah
Satish Shah first met Madhu Shah at the Sipta Film Festival, where he instantly fell in love with her. But she turned down his first proposal but Satish didn’t gave up and continued to pursue her. He proposed again on the sets of Saath Saath, but Madhu once again rejected her.
Satish Shah’s Third Proposal Finally Accepted
When Satish Shah proposed third time to Madhu Shah, she asked him to approach her parents. He later managed to win their approval.
Madhu Shah Marriage to Satish Shah
Satish Shah tied the knot with Madhu Shah in 1972, and the couple has shared a strong bond ever since.
Satish Shah & Madhu Shah Children
Satish Shah and Madhu Shah chose not to have children, finding fulfillment in their companionship and shared life together.
Satish Shah’s wife Madhu Shah Suffering from Dementia
Madhu Shah is currently sudfering from dementia which has caused significant memeory lapses, making it difficult for her to recognise the events around her.