Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies: A Look Back at Pankaj Dheer’s Iconic Roles on TV and Movies
Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for his role in the Br Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ as Karan, died after battling with cancer for some time. His performance became so iconic that his images of that role are used for reference in textbooks, and statues of Karna based on his role are even worshipped in some temples. Let’s take a look back at some of his iconic roles on TV and movies.
Baadshah
Pankaj Dheer played a serious character in Baadshah, giving a thrilling spy twist to the movie. He shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna.
Saugandh
Pankaj Dheer played a prominent role in Saugandh, adding more melodrama to the movie. Akshay Kumar played the lead role in this movie.
Sasural Simar Ka
Pankaj Dheer played a negative role in the renowned TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Pankaj Dheer established a space in the hearts of the fans with this role.
Mahabharat Aur Barbareek
Pankaj Dheer’s role in Mahabharat Aur Barbareek gave him overnight fame in the TV Industry. His performance became so iconic that his images of that role are used for reference in textbooks, and statues of Karna based on his role are even worshipped in some temples.
Humse Hai Muqabala
Pankaj Dheer delivered a tremendous performance in this movie, showing his tough and iconic acting skills.