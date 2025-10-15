LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news afhanistan news Pankaj Dheer karisma kapoor Cricket news Dr Ashish Sharma Bihar Chunav IMF Charlie Kirk China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies: A Look Back at Pankaj Dheer’s Iconic Roles on TV and Movies

Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies: A Look Back at Pankaj Dheer’s Iconic Roles on TV and Movies

Actor Pankaj Dheer, popularly known for his role in the Br Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’ as Karan, died after battling with cancer for some time. His performance became so iconic that his images of that role are used for reference in textbooks, and statues of Karna based on his role are even worshipped in some temples. Let’s take a look back at some of his iconic roles on TV and movies. 

By: Last Updated: October 15, 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dead
1/6

Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dead

Let’s take a look back at some of his iconic roles on TV and movies.

Baadshah
2/6

Baadshah

Pankaj Dheer played a serious character in Baadshah, giving a thrilling spy twist to the movie. He shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

Saugandh
3/6

Saugandh

Pankaj Dheer played a prominent role in Saugandh, adding more melodrama to the movie. Akshay Kumar played the lead role in this movie.

Sasural Simar Ka
4/6

Sasural Simar Ka

Pankaj Dheer played a negative role in the renowned TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Pankaj Dheer established a space in the hearts of the fans with this role.

Mahabharat Aur Barbareek
5/6

Mahabharat Aur Barbareek

Pankaj Dheer’s role in Mahabharat Aur Barbareek gave him overnight fame in the TV Industry. His performance became so iconic that his images of that role are used for reference in textbooks, and statues of Karna based on his role are even worshipped in some temples.

Humse Hai Muqabala
6/6

Humse Hai Muqabala

Pankaj Dheer delivered a tremendous performance in this movie, showing his tough and iconic acting skills.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS