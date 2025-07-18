LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently

Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently

The Maharashtra Government has recently brought forward it’s decision to rename Islampur to Ishwarpur. This is a strong assertion about recovering cultural and historical identity, rather than simply a straightforward administrative change. This action surfaces after an array of well-known re-naming, such as the serious conversions of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Gurgaon to Gurugram. These changes, which tend to be the result of political and social movements, aim to swap names with native, spiritual or ancestral roots for those related to colonial or Mughal rule. A single name at a time, this ongoing procedure is a fascinating investigation of how a country changes its own story and identity. This list explores more cities that were renamed recently.

By: Kanisha Aggarwal Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit: HECT India - Photo Gallery
1/5

Karimganj to Sribhumi

The name "Sribhumi" reflects cultural and spiritual heritage, replacing "Karimganj," which had Islamic associations. It aligns with the broader trend of reclaiming Indic identity.

Image Credit: India TV News - Photo Gallery
2/5

Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar

Renamed in honor of Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered Maratha queen known for her just rule and temple restorations—shifting focus from Islamic founder Ahmed Nizam Shah.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times - Photo Gallery
3/5

Osmanabad to Dharashiv

"Dharashiv" refers to ancient caves in the region, symbolizing pre-Islamic history. The change distances the city's identity from Osman Ali Khan, a Nizam of Hyderabad.

Image Credit: Maktoob Media - Photo Gallery
4/5

Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji, to honor Maratha legacy and replace the name of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, seen by many as oppressive.

Image Credit: The Quint - Photo Gallery
5/5

Allahabad to Prayagraj

Reverts to its ancient name, "Prayag," signifying the confluence of sacred rivers. "Allahabad" was given by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century.

Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery
Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery
Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery
Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?