Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently

The Maharashtra Government has recently brought forward it’s decision to rename Islampur to Ishwarpur. This is a strong assertion about recovering cultural and historical identity, rather than simply a straightforward administrative change. This action surfaces after an array of well-known re-naming, such as the serious conversions of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Gurgaon to Gurugram. These changes, which tend to be the result of political and social movements, aim to swap names with native, spiritual or ancestral roots for those related to colonial or Mughal rule. A single name at a time, this ongoing procedure is a fascinating investigation of how a country changes its own story and identity. This list explores more cities that were renamed recently.
Karimganj to Sribhumi
The name "Sribhumi" reflects cultural and spiritual heritage, replacing "Karimganj," which had Islamic associations. It aligns with the broader trend of reclaiming Indic identity.
Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar
Renamed in honor of Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered Maratha queen known for her just rule and temple restorations—shifting focus from Islamic founder Ahmed Nizam Shah.
Osmanabad to Dharashiv
"Dharashiv" refers to ancient caves in the region, symbolizing pre-Islamic history. The change distances the city's identity from Osman Ali Khan, a Nizam of Hyderabad.
Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji, to honor Maratha legacy and replace the name of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, seen by many as oppressive.
Allahabad to Prayagraj
Reverts to its ancient name, "Prayag," signifying the confluence of sacred rivers. "Allahabad" was given by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century.