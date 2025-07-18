Maharashtra To Rename ‘Islampur’ To ‘Ishwarpur’: Five Name Changes That Happened Recently

The Maharashtra Government has recently brought forward it’s decision to rename Islampur to Ishwarpur. This is a strong assertion about recovering cultural and historical identity, rather than simply a straightforward administrative change. This action surfaces after an array of well-known re-naming, such as the serious conversions of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Gurgaon to Gurugram. These changes, which tend to be the result of political and social movements, aim to swap names with native, spiritual or ancestral roots for those related to colonial or Mughal rule. A single name at a time, this ongoing procedure is a fascinating investigation of how a country changes its own story and identity. This list explores more cities that were renamed recently.