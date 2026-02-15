LIVE TV
  Mahesh Babu Launches 'Nagabandham' Teaser on Mahashivratri: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot- Everything About Virat Karrna Telugu Mythological Drama

Mahesh Babu Launches ‘Nagabandham’ Teaser on Mahashivratri: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Plot- Everything About Virat Karrna Telugu Mythological Drama

Nagabandham is an upcoming high-budget Telugu mythological drama and serves as director Abhishek Nama’s second outing behind the camera. The film features Virat Karrna in the lead, and its much-anticipated teaser was launched today by Superstar Mahesh Babu. Here’s a deep dive into Nagabandham release date, cast, story, plot, and more.

Published By: Published: February 15, 2026 13:38:25 IST
Nagabandham Teaser
Nagabandham Teaser

Nagabandham teaser shows a runtime of over two and a half minutes, which offers a powerful glimpse into the film’s epic setting. Virat Karrna’s stareer features no dialogue but spectacular visuals with a gripping storyline.

Nagabandham Release Date
Nagabandham Release Date

Nagabandham, a Telugu action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Nama, is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

Nagabandham Cast
Nagabandham Cast

Nagabandham cast members are Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Jagapathi Babu, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Nagabandham Story
Nagabandham Story

Virat Karrna mythological starrer Nagabandham revolves around a deeply hidden, ancient treasure of Lord Anantha Padmanabhaswamy in the Himalayas, guarded by the mystical ‘Nagabandham’ ritual. The movie explores themes of spiritual mysteries, greed, and guardianship.

