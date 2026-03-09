Mahesh Babu Wraps Georgia Schedule of ‘Varanasi’, Returns to Hyderabad: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline of S. S. Rajamouli’s Mega Film
Varanasi (formerly known as SSMB29) is an upcoming Indian action adventure epic directed by S.S. Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu. Set against the backdrop of a global cosmic disaster, the film is a high stakes treasure hunt that blends modern archaeology with ancient Indian mythology.
Release Date
The movie Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.
OTT Platform
Streaming Rights to Netflix has reportedly secured the global digital rights for a record breaking sum. OTT Release expected approximately 6 to 8 weeks after its theatrical run.
Cast & Characters
Mahesh Babu as Rudhra: A daring forest ranger/archaeologist.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini: A key lead character marking her return to Indian cinema.
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha: The primary antagonist.
Nassar & Shobana: Featured in pivotal supporting roles.
Storyline
The story follows a fearless explorer named Rudhra who is known for taking on dangerous missions across the world. During one of his expeditions he uncovers clues connected to ancient Indian mythology and a mysterious power linked to the holy city of Varanasi. As the mystery deepens Rudhra realizes that the secret could have consequences not only for India but for the entire world. The journey takes him across forests rivers and remote regions while he tries to understand the truth behind an ancient legend.
Plot
The story follows an explorer named Rudhra who discovers clues about a powerful ancient secret linked to the sacred city of Varanasi. As he searches for the truth he faces dangerous enemies and hidden forces trying to control the mysterious power. The journey turns into a high stakes adventure that connects mythology history and modern day threats.
Disclaimer
The information about the movie is based on currently available reports and early production updates. Details related to the storyline, cast, release date, and OTT platform may change once the makers officially announce or update the film’s information.