Mahesh Babu Wraps Georgia Schedule of ‘Varanasi’, Returns to Hyderabad: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot & Storyline of S. S. Rajamouli’s Mega Film

Storyline

The story follows a fearless explorer named Rudhra who is known for taking on dangerous missions across the world. During one of his expeditions he uncovers clues connected to ancient Indian mythology and a mysterious power linked to the holy city of Varanasi. As the mystery deepens Rudhra realizes that the secret could have consequences not only for India but for the entire world. The journey takes him across forests rivers and remote regions while he tries to understand the truth behind an ancient legend.