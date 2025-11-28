Mahindra XEV 9S: Mahindra Launches Electric SUV, Check Price in India, Features, Seating Capacity, Interior, Exterior Design & More

Mahindra has launched its fourth electric SUV, XEV9S, in India, marking a significant step in the brand’s EV portfolio. The new model comes packed with advanced features, a stylish interior and exterior design, and spacious seating, aiming to compete in the growing electric SUV segment. Car enthusiasts and potential buyers can now explore the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV price, design, features, seating capacity, design, and more.