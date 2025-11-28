LIVE TV
Mahindra XEV 9S: Mahindra Launches Electric SUV, Check Price in India, Features, Seating Capacity, Interior, Exterior Design & More

Mahindra has launched its fourth electric SUV, XEV9S, in India, marking a significant step in the brand’s EV portfolio. The new model comes packed with advanced features, a stylish interior and exterior design, and spacious seating, aiming to compete in the growing electric SUV segment. Car enthusiasts and potential buyers can now explore the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV price, design, features, seating capacity, design, and more.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price
Mahindra XEV 9S: Price

Mahindra XEV 9S price in India starts from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.
| Pack One Above 59 kWh | ₹19.95 lakh |
| Pack One Above 79 kWh | ₹21.95 lakh |
| Pack Two Above 59 kWh | ₹24.45 lakh |
| Pack Two Above 79 kWh | ₹25.45 lakh |
| Pack Three 79 kWh | ₹27.35 lakh |
| Pack Three Above 79 kWh | ₹29.45 lakh |

Mahindra XEV 9S: Interior Design
Mahindra XEV 9S: Interior Design

Mahindra XEV 9S cabin follows a similar design philosophy as the XEV 9e. It is based on the XUV700’s dashboard but features a single-piece triple screen setup that dominates the dashboard, with minor design tweaks added throughout for a refreshed look.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Exterior Design
Mahindra XEV 9S: Exterior Design

Mahindra XEV 9S have aero-styled 18-inch alloy wheels with a rear and side profile similar to Mahindra XUV700, including LED tail lights refined for a sharper, more modern look.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Seating Capacity
Mahindra XEV 9S: Seating Capacity

Mahindra XEV 9S 7-seater comes with a slide and recline function in the second row, offering versatile seating options. When the third row is empty, it provides enough legroom for a 6-foot-tall passenger to sit comfortably behind the driver’s seat.

