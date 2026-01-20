Main Hoon Na Duo Reuniting? Farah Khan Reveals Big Directorial Plan With Shah Rukh Khan, Check Details
Popular Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has officially confirmed her return to film direction. The director shared that her comeback project will happen only if Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is part of it. The announcement has created excitement among fans who have been waiting for the iconic duo to reunite on the big screen.
Farah Khan Plans Her Return to Direction
Farah Khan revealed that she is ready to direct a new film and plans to start work by the end of the year. However she made it clear that the project will move forward only with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. If not she is happy continuing her successful YouTube journey.
Shah Rukh Khan And Farah Khan Hit Films Together
Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered memorable films like Main Hoon Na Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. Their collaborations are known for entertainment strong music and mass appeal. This history makes their possible reunion highly anticipated.
Fans React To Farah Khan Comeback News
As soon as the news surfaced fans took to social media expressing excitement. Many viewers are hopeful that Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again create cinematic magic with a fresh story and grand presentation.
What To Expect From The Upcoming Film
While no official details about the film have been announced expectations are high. Fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan and further updates regarding the film storyline cast and release timeline.
Disclaimer
