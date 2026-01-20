Main Hoon Na Duo Reuniting? Farah Khan Reveals Big Directorial Plan With Shah Rukh Khan, Check Details

Farah Khan Plans Her Return to Direction

Farah Khan revealed that she is ready to direct a new film and plans to start work by the end of the year. However she made it clear that the project will move forward only with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. If not she is happy continuing her successful YouTube journey.