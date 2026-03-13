‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Teaser OUT: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Brings Pre-Partition Romance- Release Date, Cast, Story
‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Teaser OUT: The teaser of ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga,’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a soulful pre-Partition love story set in Punjab. Fans are all excited to watch Diljit Dosanjh in an old school, soft, and soulful avatar, adding depth to the film’s nostalgic setting.
‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Teaser
Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser hints at an emotional romance intertwined with music history and socio-political challenges of the era, while keeping the fate of the lovers a mystery.
‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Release Date
Main Vaapas Aaunga will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026. Directed by Imtiaz Ali with music by A.R. Rahman, the film promises an epic tale of love, memory, and longing.
‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Cast
Main Vaapas Aaunga cast members are Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah.
‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ Story
Main Vaapas Aaunga revolves around a promise made during the time of Partition, suggesting that true love can endure beyond borders and across generations. The teaser concludes on a light-hearted note, with Diljit Dosanjh playfully asking viewers to “like, comment, and subscribe” if they managed to survive Partition, adding a humorous twist to the emotional narrative.