Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit

Delhi offers a plethora of affordable cafes that serve delicious food and beverages in a cozy atmosphere. From quaint hide ways to trendy spots, these cafes cater to different tastes and budgets. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a relaxing hangout, Delhi’s affordable cafes provide a great experience without breaking the bank.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 27, 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
1/7

Ama Cafe

One of the most popular and cozy spots in Majnu ka tila are known for its multi-level seating and charming balcony views. Do try blueberry cheesecake and filter coffee. Despite popularity the prices remain reasonable with most of the items priced around 200 to 300 per person.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
2/7

Dolma house

A legendary Tibetan eatery known for its authentic, hearty Tibetan cuisine. It's a no-frills, humble place, loved for its generous portions and authentic flavors. Their mutton momos, jhol momos, and thuppa are signature decision that keep customers coming back. Prices are very affordable, typically ranging from Rs. 150-Rs. 300 per dish.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
3/7

Tee Dee

Well known for its budget friendly and delicious momos and Tibetan thalis. The casual setup is perfect for quick bites or meals after classes. Their chicken momos and vegetarian momos are especially popularly praised for being both tasty and affordable. The prices usually range between 100-250 per person.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
4/7

Kham coffee house

A quiet spot known for its bookish and laid-back Vibe. It's popular among those looking for a calm environment to work or catch up with friends over coffee. They offer pastries like muffins, and doughnuts, along with strong well prepared coffee such as caramel lattes. Prices are quite reasonable about 150-300 per person.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
5/7

Rigo coffee house

It offers a laid-back atmosphere with a fusion menu combining Tibetan flavors with casual cafe staples. The cafe has a casual, artsy vibe, often filled with young locals. Popular dishes include banana pancakes, Jasmine tea, and fresh fruit juices.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
6/7

Signature cafe/ norwang/ rooftop spots

Signature cafe and its rooftop counterparts like norwang provide an elevated experience both literally and figuratively. The ambience is chill and often romantic, ideal for evening coffee or a casual date. The menu includes a variety of dishes, little expensive around 400-700 per person.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image
7/7

Wongdhen cafe

A lesson known gem tucked away in a quiet corner, known for its fusion treats and calming open-air vibe. The menu features a mix of handmade pastries, chicken dumplings and refreshing mocktails. Pricing is moderate, usually 200 to 400 per person.

Disclaimer: This information is subject to get change, so do research more about prices and all.

Majnu Ka Tila: Affordable Cafes to visit - Gallery Image

