  • Makar Sankranti 2026 Special: Best Mangalsutra GOLD Designs To Bring Home This Year

Makar Sankranti 2026 Special: Best Mangalsutra GOLD Designs To Bring Home This Year

Makar Sankranti is considered an auspicious time to bring home gold, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings. This Makar Sankranti 2026, choosing a beautiful mangalsutra gold design can be both a meaningful and stylish investment for married women.

Published By: Published: January 13, 2026 17:43:04 IST
Traditional Black Bead Gold Mangalsutra
1/5

Traditional Black Bead Gold Mangalsutra

A classic design with black beads and a pure gold pendant that never goes out of style.
Perfect for Makar Sankranti, symbolising tradition, prosperity, and marital blessings.

Minimal Gold Chain Mangalsutra
2/5

Minimal Gold Chain Mangalsutra

A sleek mangalsutra with a thin gold chain and subtle black beads.
Ideal for women who love simple designs they can wear daily.

Temple-Inspired Mangalsutra Design
3/5

Temple-Inspired Mangalsutra Design

Inspired by South Indian temple jewellery with intricate gold detailing.
This design adds a festive and divine touch, making it perfect for Sankranti rituals.

Diamond-Studded Gold Mangalsutra
4/5

Diamond-Studded Gold Mangalsutra

A modern gold mangalsutra with small diamond accents for a classy look.
Great for gifting during Makar Sankranti as it blends elegance with tradition.

Short Mangalsutra with Statement Pendant
5/5
Short Mangalsutra with Statement Pendant

A short-length mangalsutra featuring a bold gold pendant.
It pairs beautifully with sarees and silk outfits worn during Sankranti celebrations.

