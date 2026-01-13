Makar Sankranti 2026 Special: Best Mangalsutra GOLD Designs To Bring Home This Year
Makar Sankranti is considered an auspicious time to bring home gold, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings. This Makar Sankranti 2026, choosing a beautiful mangalsutra gold design can be both a meaningful and stylish investment for married women.
Traditional Black Bead Gold Mangalsutra
A classic design with black beads and a pure gold pendant that never goes out of style.
Perfect for Makar Sankranti, symbolising tradition, prosperity, and marital blessings.
Minimal Gold Chain Mangalsutra
A sleek mangalsutra with a thin gold chain and subtle black beads.
Ideal for women who love simple designs they can wear daily.
Temple-Inspired Mangalsutra Design
Inspired by South Indian temple jewellery with intricate gold detailing.
This design adds a festive and divine touch, making it perfect for Sankranti rituals.
Diamond-Studded Gold Mangalsutra
A modern gold mangalsutra with small diamond accents for a classy look.
Great for gifting during Makar Sankranti as it blends elegance with tradition.
Short Mangalsutra with Statement Pendant
A short-length mangalsutra featuring a bold gold pendant.
It pairs beautifully with sarees and silk outfits worn during Sankranti celebrations.